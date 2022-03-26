Dorinda Medley Reacts to RHONY Reboot News

During a March 24 episode of her radio show on SiriusXM, “Make It Nice With Dorinda Medley,” Dorinda Medley reacted to the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot news.

Andy Cohen announced the news in an interview with Variety on March 23, explaining that they would be rebooting the “Real Housewives of New York” into two shows in the future: one featuring the previous cast and fan-favorites like Ramona Singer, and one with an entirely new cast.

“I got that sent to me yesterday from a friend, I was laying, reading, studying for my radio show today, and that came through, and I almost fell off my bed,” Medley admitted during the episode. “I had to turn off ‘Dr. Phil.’ That’s how much it got me, and you know how much I love Dr. Phil.”

Medley continued, “I think the announcement Andy [Cohen] made yesterday was absolutely brilliant, and I wrote to him and told him. First of all, it quells the noise. It gives us something to think about… basically, what they’re doing is they’re rebooting and they’re gonna start from scratch.”





During the segment, Medley also added, “Andy Cohen, you made it nice and you got it right on this one. I’m very excited. I heard that some women in the cast were not so excited, and they’re not quite sure what it means, but for me? I’ve been on pause for two years so I’m like, ‘Now you’re all on pause with me!’ I’m just gonna keep it rolling.”

Cohen Said That ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Helped to Inspire This New Reboot

While speaking with Variety, Cohen revealed that the success of the Peacock spinoff “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” helped inspire this new reboot of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“’Ultimate Girls Trip’ was really a smash hit,” Cohen explained to the outlet. “And it allowed us to see, ‘Oh, we can have this other universe going. And it’s not going to cannibalize the original.’ It made the pitch of doing this throwback version — like you could see it. In another year, it might have seemed gluttonous or odd about whether there was an appetite for ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ and ‘Real Housewives of New York: Throwback.’ But I think this just gives us more options and more places to put it, the throwback version.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Teased That the Show Was Coming Back Just Weeks Before It Was Announced





During a March 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Luann de Lesseps teased that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be coming back, and that fans would be hearing news about the franchise soon. However, Lesseps admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would be cast for the franchise again.

“I think we’re gonna have news soon about the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ so I’m looking forward to that,” Lesseps said during the interview appearance. “You think New York’s going anywhere?”

Lesseps continued, “New York is coming back, and you know, we’ll be back stronger than ever, hopefully.”

