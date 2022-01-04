What Dorinda Medley Found Surprising About Brandi Glanville

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley will star on the second season of the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille Sterling, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin.

Dorinda Medley Spoke About Brandi Glanville During a December 2021 Interview

During an episode of the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, uploaded on December 31, 2021, Medley shared some information about the upcoming “RHUGT” season, which was filmed at her Blue Stone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Arroyave asked Medley, “who was the one person you felt closest leaving ‘Girls Trip.’”

“Phaedra and Eva. I spend a lot of time with them and I stayed close to them,” replied Medley. “To be honest with you I kind of felt a little close to each one in a different way. I felt like I more understood them.”

Arroyave then inquired if there was “anyone that you thought that you would feel a certain way about and shocked you?” Medley then mentioned that she was surprised to have issues with Glanville during the production of “RHUGT” season 2.

“Yes, I think so, I think Brandi at some times – I’m sure she felt it with me too. I didn’t really understand all the nights and you know, she really knows how to stir it up. She really knows how to push all the buttons,” said the 57-year-old.

Medley also revealed she had a volatile interaction with the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star while filming the Peacock series.

“There’s one point where I’m like, ‘Shut the f*** up!’ You know, what I mean,” shared the mother-of-one.

Judge also shared her thoughts about Glanville.

“I saw a different side to Brandi because I knew the fighting, mean side, going after me on social media, stuff like that. So I did see a softer side to her that I was shocked to see,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

Medley chimed in that she also noticed Glanville’s vulnerability.

“She’s very vulnerable and there’s something about her where one minute you can be angry about it and the next minute you will feel sympathetic and you’ll want to help her,” explained the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

Brandi Glanville Discussed Shooting ‘RHUGT’ in December 2021

During a December 28 episode of the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, Glanville shared her thoughts about “RHUGT” season 2. She stated that the experience “was fun but there were parts that were not fun.” She also noted that she enjoyed spending time with Judge. When Arroyave asked, “who did you have the least amount of fun with,” she replied, “Vicki and Dorinda.”

“That was pretty much it. It was just ‘eh,’” said Glanville.

The mother-of-two also revealed that she had some difficulty remaining close to her “RHUGT” season 2 castmates.

“I am the worst human being at keeping in touch with people. I mean, I have kids and I’m just not good at it. It doesn’t mean I don’t love them,” shared Glanville.

The 49-year-old noted that she does “talk to Phaedra.”

The first season of “RHUGT” is available to stream on Peacock.

