Dorinda Medley Breaks Her Silence on Tinsley Mortimer’s Breakup

Even though Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer didn’t get along too well during the last season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Medley is still making it nice.

During an August 10, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a fan called in and asked Medley what her reaction was to Mortimer’s breakup from her ex-fiancé, Scott Kluth, and her answer may surprise you.

“I actually wrote to her right away and I said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that you’re going through this,'” Medley revealed. “Whatever happens when we’re filming and stuff, you know, at the end of the day, you don’t want people to go through that. I was telling Andy [Cohen] that, I just wrote to her right away and said ‘Sorry about that,’ because she believed in it, and I think she really hoped it was going to happen, and what can I say?”





In March 2021, news broke that Mortimer and Kluth had ended their engagement. In a statement to People at the time, Mortimer’s ex said that the split was an “incredibly difficult” decision.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth told the outlet. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Thought That Mortimer Had ‘Dodged a Bullet’





Although Mortimer may be heartbroken over the breakup, her friend and former “Real Housewives of New York” costar, Leah McSweeney, admitted that she believes Mortimer “dodged a bullet.”

“I’m happy that Tinsley is free and she dodged a bullet,” McSweeney said during a May 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During her appearance, McSweeney also added about Kluth, “He had no regard for her feeling or her life, and she left New York and gave up so much to be with him, and I would love for her to come back, and I hope that she does.”

One Source Claimed That The Breakup Was a Long Time Coming

Shortly after their split in March 2021, a source alleged to Us Weekly that the split was a long time coming.

“Tinsley shouldn’t feel blindsided when she was aware it was over months ago,” an insider told the publication at the time. “Maybe it actually sunk in last week, but Scott did not blindside her. They have not seen each other since the beginning of January. They did not spend Valentine’s Day together. He’s been living alone since January.”

In the middle of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Mortimer left the show in order to move to Chicago so that she could be with Kluth. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending,” Mortimer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Without #RHONY , I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience.”

