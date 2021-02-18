Dorinda Medley Slams Jackie Goldschneider

In a new Tweet, former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley went off on Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider.

Following the season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on February 17, Medley took to her Twitter to let viewers know how she felt about the episode…and she definitely was not on Goldschneider’s team following the analogy she made about Giudice’s daughter.

“@JGSchneid the lowest of the lowest,” Medley wrote on Twitter. “@Teresa_Giudice you are a survivor and I love you! #greatestmom #ilovegia.”

In a following Tweet, Medley blasted the New Jersey star again. “@JGSchneid what were you thinking?” Medley wrote. “#shameonyou #teamteresaguidance.”

Jackie Goldschneider Made an Analogy That Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Does Cocaine During the Premiere

During the premiere, Goldschneider and Giudice went head-to-head as they sat down to talk about the cheating rumors that Giudice brought up during Evan Goldschneider’s birthday party. While at the party, Giudice told many of her castmembers that she had heard that Goldschneider “screws around” at the gym and cheats on his wife with other women. And, as the two were hashing things out, Goldschneider tried to male an analogy that Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, does cocaine, which sparked a heated reaction from Giudice. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless.

“You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider says to Giudice during the episode, as she tried to make an analogy. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.” In response, Giudice calls her a f***ing b****. Goldschneider continues, “It’s the same thing, so how is that not the same thing?”

Now, as viewers try to figure out whose side they are on, it’s clear that Medley is 100% Team Teresa!

Jackie Goldschneider Addressed Her Comment

My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment — Jackie Goldschneider (@JGSchneid) February 18, 2021

Following the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere, Goldschneider took to Twitter to further explain and defend the comment she made about Gia Giudice.

“My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course,” Goldschneider wrote following the premiere on Wednesday, February 17. “The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

However, it seems like many fans aren’t buying Goldschneider’s explanation. “Absolutely disgusting,” one fan wrote in response to Goldschneider’s tweet. “To take a young intelligent, responsible, beautiful young woman and put that out in the universe is foul. For someone whom proclaims her intelligence loudly and often that was a very stupid, vile analogy. Shameful.” Another fan agreed, writing, “You need to stop making analogies! This can easily be misconstrued and doing coke in the bathroom can impact her standing at her university. If you’re so smart, think before you speak!”

It seems like viewers will just have to wait and see how the rest of Goldschneider and Giudice’s feud will play out during this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. A new episode premieres every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

