Phaedra Parks on Whether Dorinda Medley & Vicki Gunvalson Were Feuding

While the first season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” premiered on November 16, 2021, the second season has already been filmed. “RHUGT” season 2 will feature numerous Bravo stars including Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille Sterling, and Taylor Armstrong.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Dorinda Medley shared that the show’s second season was shot at her Blue Stone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The reality television personality also teased that fans can expect some tension between her and “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson.

“There was a couple disruptions with Vicki, but Vicki and I are good in the end. You know, we had some good discussions. Listen, what would a visit to Bluestone Manor [be] without some really heavy-duty discussions? Isn’t that what you expect from us? Who wants dull?” said Medley.

Hollywood Life reported that Medley did not get along with Gunvalson and Jill Zarin during the production of “RHUGT” season 2. An insider told the publication:

The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there. Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but that’s not how it went. The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.

Phaedra Parks Discussed Dorinda Medley & Vicki Gunvalson in November 2021

During a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Phaedra Parks spoke about her experience filming “RHUGT” season 2.

“What a great interesting time. It was awesome. But ya’ll are going to love it because it is the epitome of everything ‘Housewives,’ the whole series is about, you know, very dramatic, very scandalous, a lot of secrets revealed, a lot of drinking, a lot of crying, a lot of screaming and of course, a lot of fighting,” shared the 48-year-old.

Parks revealed that she is close to Medley. She also suggested that the 56-year-old was argumentative during “RHUGT” season 2.

“She is very extravagant. She loves to entertain and everybody knows I love a party, I love everything fabulous but she is a spitfire. She does not back away from a fight. So that was — you know, she’s so cute and so you know, just perfect and you know, she’s got this little dragon in her,” said Parks.

Entertainment Tonight reporter, Brice Sander, asked Parks to address the rumors that Medley was feuding with “Vicki this whole time.” Parks suggested that Medley and Gunvalson were not constantly at odds during the production of the Peacock series.

“I wouldn’t say. I wouldn’t say that. No I mean, Vicki — you know, I loved everybody, I know that sounds crazy but I really did it just so different and you know, all of us have big personalities but you know, Vicki was going through some things,” said Parks.

While the reality television star did not specify, it appears that she was referring to Gunvalson’s breakup with her fiancé, Steve Lodge.

“Vicki definitely brought her own set of problems that had nothing to do with us but I think people will resonate with what she’s going through but then I think some of then you know shall we say the disagreements will be very interesting as well,” shared Parks.

Dorinda Medley Discussed Her Friendship With Phaedra Parks in a November 2021 Interview

During a November 2021 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Dorinda Medley spoke about her friendship with Phaedra Parks. She explained that she “ got super close” to Parks during the show’s production.

“We are very similar believe it or not. She’s like the quiet version of me,” shared the 56-year-old.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Slammed for New Bar Concept