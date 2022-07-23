‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits She’s ‘Worried’ About Dorinda Medley

A “Real Housewives” star is speaking out about her relationship with Dorinda Medley — and the RHONY star’s relationship with alcohol.

Medley is part of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 along with Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge. The women holed up at Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts for a week where there were plenty of laughs and the women had plenty of drama.

As the women went though their daily itineraries provided by Medley, they got to know one another on different levels. Some friendships were were created, others grew stronger, and at least one completely fell apart.

Medley and Zarin have known each other for years. And while they left Bluestone Manor on “good terms,” according to Zarin, she has admitted that she’s “done” with Medley. The admission came during an interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

Zarin Said That She’s Worried About Medley’s Drinking

Zarin sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about what happened during her time at Bluestone Manor. She admitted that the only person that she had “any conflict with” was Medley.

Zarin admitted that she went into the show knowing that there were “issues” between her and Medley but she decided to join the cast anyway — “because she invited me,” Zarin said. She recalled a time that Marcille said that there was something going on between Zarin and Medley but the two weren’t addressing it. She agreed with Marcille’s take and admitted that she and Medley won’t address anything until Medley’s “drinking” gets “resolved.”

“Quite honestly, we’ll never really address it until the whole drinking and all that thing has to get resolved. Because there’s a lot of stuff there, but I’m not a doctor, I’m not a therapist, I’m not even a close enough friend to be able to really get to that with Dorinda. But someone needs to go there with her. I mean, I don’t want anything to happen to her. And I’m worried,” Zarin said.

She went on to say that she feels that “fame went” to Medley’s “head.”

“I think the fame went to her head. I said it in my interview. I believe that. Big time,” Zarin told Access Hollywood.

“I think she’s terrific. And I loved her. And I kept wanting to try to rekindle that friendship. But I’m done. I’m not going to try anymore,” Zarin added.

Zarin Feels That Medley’s Drinking Is ‘Out of Control’

Zarin echoed these comments in an interview with E! News. When the outlet had asked how things would go if she and Medley were both cast on RHONY Legacy, Zarin admitted it would be “ugly.”

“You know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result, so if I do another show in the same circumstances, for me to expect anything different makes me insane,” she told the outlet on July 16, 2022.

“The whole drinking thing was out of control,” she added. “I don’t drink alcohol so for me it’s like foreign. I just can’t talk to alcohol. I can’t talk to it. I can talk to someone who hates me. I can talk to someone who’s mad at me because I can have a rational conversation even if it’s a negative one, but I can’t talk to someone who is belligerent. And that was really hard for me.”

There hasn’t been any word from Bravo — or Andy Cohen — about casting for RHONY Legacy. Although Cohen has said that things are moving forward, nothing has been confirmed by the network. Zarin and Medley could both be on the series — but there haven’t been any credible reports of such.

