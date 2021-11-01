Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne & Other ‘Real Housewives’ Share Halloween Costumes

Stars of the “Real Housewives” franchise share Instagram photos of their Halloween costumes.

Stars of the various “Real Housewives” franchise took to Instagram on Saturday and Sunday to share photo of their and their families costumes for Halloween 2021. A year after Halloween was canceled for many due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wives went all out.

Bravo producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host, Andy Cohen took his son trick or trreating in New York City dressed as matching astronauts.

“We went to SPACE tonight!!!! Also, he LOVES lollipops,” Cohen wrote on Instagram on October 31.

Check out all the costumes here:

Vicki Gunvalson Skips out on Halloween Fun Following Split With Steve Lodge

Housewives from the RHOC franchise shared their costumes over the weekend but one noteable and veteran housewife was missing from the mix … OG Vicki Gunvalson. The housewife is dealing with a recent split from Steve Lodge.

“Yes, the rumors are true,” she captioned the post. “The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on,” she wrote on Instagram on September 29 accompaied with a photo of the pair split in half. “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

Some of the past and present housewives did get into the spirit, including Gunvalson’s bestie Tamra Judge who posted a black and white photo of her dressed as a witch.

“They’ve been calling me a b**** long before they called me a Witch (but I’m really NOT- Right?) Happy Halloween,” she wrote.

Other RHOC wives Gretchen Rossi, Jo De La Rosa and Emily Simpson can be seen below.

Housewives from the “Real Housewives of New York,” “Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchises can be seen below.

Dorit Kensely shares snap of family dressed up for Halloween following in-home armed robbery

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Dorit Kensely shared a photo of her family dressed up as the iconic Adams Family just days after she was the victim of a home invasion robbery.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Kemsley wrote on Instagram on October 29. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

According to Page Six, Kemsley was held at gunpoint and robbed of her jewelry and handbags. NBC reports that “two or three men” got away with “an estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories” on Wednesday night, October 27.

Other past and present RHOBH ladies shared their Halloween costumes, including Erika Jayne who wore a nearly full-lengthy latex black dress.

“Dressed in all black like The Omen,” she wrote in the caption.

The ladies from “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” “The Real Housewives of Dallas” and the “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” also shared their Halloween costumes, seen below.

Larsa Pippen Shares Sexy Halloween Costume on the Heels of RHOM Cast Reveal

Peacock announced this week that the “Real Housewives of Miami” would be making a comeback by way of the streaming platform. Including in that announcement was the news that Season 1 wife, Larsa Pippen would be a leading lady for season 4.

Pippen took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her Halloween costume. Pippen didn’t say what she was dressed as and only included a black heart emoji as the caption.

She joins other RHOM past and present in sharing their costumes.

