Dorit Kemsley Grilled by Upset Fans on Instagram

Many fans are upset with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley because she has not spoken out publicly about Balenciaga.

Kemsley is known for her designer clothing and accessories and is easily one of the most fashionable stars on the franchise. For this reason, amongst others, fans feel that Kemsley should have released some kind of statement following the controversial Balenciaga ad that was released that featured children “holding teddy bears in bondage harnesses,” according to The Cut.

After receiving negative feedback, Balenciaga removed the ad campaign and issued a public apology. The company has also taken additional action, which has been outlined in a post on Instagram.

Several “Real Housewives” fans have been wondering why Kemsley hasn’t spoken out about the campaign and many have been leaving comments on her social media posts, asking her why she’s been silent when it comes to denouncing the ad — or the company.

Fans Have Been Asking Kemsley Why She Isn’t Speaking Out

On several of Kemsley’s recent social media posts, fans have taken to the comments sections to ask her why she has chosen not to speak out about Balenciaga’s ad. The reality star, who is a mom of two young children, has not released any kind of statement about the brand, nor has she revealed whether or not she plans on continuing to support the company.

This has bothered many fans, who took to social media to grill her.

“Why have you not spoken out about balenciaga????? Crimes against children ! I hope your [sic] not going to endorse them anymore?” one social media user asked.

“You’re obsessed with brands, never heard you say anything about Balenciaga?” someone else questioned.

“Your silence on balenciaga speaks volumes,” a third comment read.

“Why aren’t you speaking out against the pedophiles at Baalenciaga?!! What is wrong with you people?! Do you support pedophillia?!!!! [sic],” another Instagram user echoed.

Kemsley Hasn’t Deleted All Photos of Her Wearing Balenciaga on Instagram

Aside from choosing not to speak out on the controversy, Kemsley has also decided to leave up some social media photos of her decked out in the brand.

“A balenciaga moment to close an epic weekend,” reads the caption of a post she shared on October 17, 2022. In the snap, Kemsley is in a silver Balenciaga mini dress with matching hybrid leggings.

Although Kemsley’s decision to wear the outfit came long before the controversial Balenciaga ad, the look didn’t get the best reviews at the time. Several people took to a Reddit thread to discuss Kemsley’s Balenciaga attire and many felt that she missed the mark.

Kemsley was compared to an alien and to the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz.” Nevertheless, she seemed to love the look enough to share a few pictures of it on Instagram.

Kemsley is a big fan of Chanel, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and yes, even Balenciaga. She often will tag the brands that she’s wearing on social media.

