RHOBH Alum Disses Dorit Kemsley: ‘She Is Cute but Insufferable’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Camille Grammer-Meyer was featured on the hit Bravo series until its tenth season. According to Page Six, the reality television personality mentioned her former “RHOBH” co-star Dorit Kemsley on Twitter. On June 15, a Twitter user encouraged Grammer-Meyer to comment on the October 2021 robbery that occurred in Kemsley’s home while her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was out of the country.

“What did u think of the dorit break in? Legit? No security and no alarms on? Alone w kids??” wrote the social media user.

Grammer-Meyer ignored the inquiry and proceeded to give her opinion on Kemsley.

“I think she’s so boring. She is cute but insufferable,” replied Grammer-Meyer.

Dorit Kemsley & Camille Grammer-Meyer Were at Odds During ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Kemsley and Grammer-Meyer had their fair share of issues during “RHOBH” season 8. In season 8, episode 4, Kemsley yelled out that her former “RHOBH” co-star was “a stupid c***” while inebriated at Kyle Richards’ home. Kemsley addressed the situation during an April 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She asserted that she “never had any issues with Camille” and did not have any malicious intent with her comment.

“It was nothing before that. There was no intention behind it. It was so out of left field that one would have thought that it may have never made it [on air] because there was nothing behind it,” stated Kemsley.

She suggested that the heat and alcohol caused her to use an offensive word.

“It was 110 percent degrees. The power was out. I was there an hour and a half before the other women. I was with my husband, I was at one of my best friend’s houses, you know, I’m so relaxed at Kyle’s house and with them and I had a lot of fun with the ladies. You know, but on and off camera. So maybe just one to many shots of tequila that night,” stated Kemsley.

Dorit Kemsley Talked About Her Home Invasion in May 2022

During a May 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside Richards, Kemsley spoke about her home invasion. She shared that she has been continuing therapy following the incident.

“I have a wonderful therapist, so I’m very grateful I have her and it’s on-going. Listen, first and foremost, I’m so grateful that myself and my family are safe. Obviously, it’s a particularly difficult time because I’m reliving it and there’s a lot that’s resurfacing but I know I’ll get through it,” stated the reality television personality.

She also explained why she did not turn her security system on during the night of the robbery.

“I have small children, they get up in the middle of the night and usually, come to my room if I put the alarm on and the reason why I don’t or hadn’t before is because they could drift downstairs and then the alarm would go off,” said the mother of two.

While speaking to Cohen, Richards shared her thoughts about the robbery.

“It really just hit hard with everybody and we’re so close and she lives up the street for me now and PK is so close to us and it was just horrible,” stated the mother of four.

