‘Real Housewives’ Star Uses 2 Words to Explain Sudden Split

Dorit Kemsley, who stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” responded to a fan who asked what happened in her marriage. The question came in the comments section of an Instagram post in which Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley announced their split.

“Wait i thought y’all were stronger than ever?” someone commented on the Kemsleys’ post.

“We were. [Expletive] happens. It’s called life – try it sometime. One day at a time,” Dorit Kemsley responded. Her comment comes after the duo denied split reports that surfaced in late 2023.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage,” they told People magazine at the time.

The Kemsleys got married in 2015 and share two children together, Jagger and Phoenix.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley & PK Kemsley Confirmed They Are Taking Some ‘Time Apart’

In a statement posted to Dorit Kemsley’s Instagram account on May 9, the couple confirmed that they are spending “time apart” to “reevaluate” things.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the statement began.

“We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the statement concluded, signed by both Kemsleys.

At the time of this writing, neither party had filed for divorce.

Some Fans Think the Timing of Dorit Kemsley & PK Kemsley’s Split Is Suspect

Many RHOBH fans seem to think that Dorit Kemsley announced her separation just in time for season 14.

“Just in time for filming. Smart, on her part. Her diamond is basically secured,” one person wrote.

“They weren’t built for the long haul anyway and of course this will be just in time for filming,” someone else said.

“She needed to get truthful for them to bring her back to get her check next season,” a third comment read.

“Baby wants to be the main character this season, seeing how much attention Kyle got from her marriage issues. Dorit is just super inauthentic to me, so I question everything,” a fourth Redditor added.

On May 12, Us Weekly confirmed that Bravo cameras had picked back up to capture more drama. Additionally, the Queens of Bravo Instagram account shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from a soiree held at Sutton Stracke’s home. Dorit Kemsley was in attendance, pretty much solidifying that she’ll be back on the show in some capacity for season 14.

