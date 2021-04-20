Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on Erika Jayne’s Divorce

In a new interview, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley is finally speaking out about her friend and costar Erika Jayne Girardi’s divorce.

While speaking with Us Weekly on April 16, Kemsley admitted that Girardi’s divorce has been hard for her to watch. “Definitely someone that you care about and a friend of yours that’s going through something really — that’s struggling and it’s big — it’s hard,” Kemsley revealed. “It’s hard to see someone in pain.”

However, Kemsley revealed that Girardi is not the only one struggling this season. Kemsley told the publication that she considers this season one of the hardest to film so far. “I know, like, I say that and I think to myself, jeez,” Kemsley said. “I mean, I have gone through quite a few challenging seasons, so maybe I’ll say that every season, but it was difficult, very difficult at times. And we’ll see that.”

In November 2020, Girardi filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi. However, since the filing, Girardi’s husband has been entangled in a number of lawsuits, including one that accuses Girardi of allegedly embezzling money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018.

Kemsley Also Revealed That This Upcoming Season Is ‘Intense’

During Kemsley’s recent interview with Us Weekly, the star also promised that this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be intense. Whether that’s because of Girardi’s impending divorce, or other drama between the ladies, that’s for viewers to find out.

“It’s an intense trailer, it’s an intense season,” Kemsley told Us Weekly. “There are — much like most seasons — a lot of twists and turns. We dealt with some pretty, pretty big stuff this season. And we still managed to have fun and this was in a COVID year, so it was a different season. But it’s really, really good. It’s always hard to live it and then you relive it all over again with the rest of the world, and that’s definitely on the horizon. But I definitely can say to the fans, this season’s not going to disappoint.”

Girardi Is Expected to Address Her Divorce & Legal Issues During This Upcoming Season

According to multiple reports, and Andy Cohen himself, Girardi will not be holding anything back during this upcoming season regarding her divorce and other legal issues. During a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Cohen revealed, “We were already in production on ‘Beverly Hills’ not only when Erika announced she was leaving him but when all of these accusations about Tom’s business came into light. So you will very much see that reflected this season on the show.”

Cohen continued, explaining that he wasn’t all that shocked when Girardi wanted to keep filming amidst all the drama going on in her personal life. “It was already out there,” Cohen explained. “Was I surprised she kept going? No. Ultimately, no. I thought she would stay. I think people will be surprised by her because the whole story is developing in front of you as it’s happening.”

