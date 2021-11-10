Fans Think Dorit Kemsley’s Home Robbery Was Staged

The security footage from Dorit Kemsley’s home showing three suspects breaking in has been released on YouTube by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The video has been watched more than 55,000 times (as of November 10, 2021), and it’s unclear if the LAPD have received any tips or additional information about the men seen on camera since the video was posted.

The incident took place on October 27, 2021, and was first reported by the Daily Mail. A source told the outlet that three men broke in to Dorit’s home around 11 p.m. local time. One of the men allegedly held Dorit at gunpoint while the others went through the home, grabbing valuables. Dorit’s two young children were asleep in their beds, and Dorit’s husband, PK, was in London, at the time of the robbery.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed,” Dorit said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Redditors Suggest the Robbery Was Staged





October 27, 2021

Fans on Reddit took to a thread to discuss the video, and many seemed confused by what they saw; the men looked extremely laid back, walking slowly up to the house, and not seeming very on alert — which is what several people pointed out.

“Yeah this is a very casual approach to armed robbery, isn’t it?” one Redditor commented.

“Yeah, I don’t buy it,” added another.

“This SCREAMS setup. And wouldn’t you know it – Dorit has a storyline for this season when her head was on the chopping block just weeks ago,” another Reddit user suggested.

“Her being out everyday since it happened is so suspicious as well,” a fourth comment read.

“There was absolutely zero sense of urgency and they appeared to not be the least bit concerned about being caught or shot. They knew the camera angles so their car was never seen too. Everything was way too casual for it to not have been a set up,” a fifth person wrote.

“It’s all so suspicious. They’re so casual. It does seem like they know exactly where they’re going. Makes me think it’s an inside setup or someone they know,” another comment read.

Dorit Says She ‘Begged for Her Life’

In an interview with ExtraTV, Dorit opened up about the terrifying experience.

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard. They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’” she told her “RHOBH” co-star Teddi Mellencamp, who is a special correspondent for the outlet.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life. I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,'” Dorit recalled.

“I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse. I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky… My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it,” she added.

Mellencamp pointed out that Dorit has already returned to filming for Bravo, and it seems obvious that the aftermath of her home robbery will be featured on the next season of the show, which gives Dorit a storyline.

