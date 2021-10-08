Dorit Kemsley Fires Back at Twitter Nemesis Camille Grammer

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” feud between Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer refuses to quit, despite Grammer no longer being a part of the cast.

Grammer has never been shy about voicing her opinions about the franchise she was a part of for many years and that doesn’t always make her former friends and castmates happy, as was the case with some of Grammer’s most recent tweets.

The former 90210 castmate tends to tweet memes and gossip stories about some of the ladies like Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Erika Girardi as evidenced in the tweets below.

I’m messy boots today 😂 No lies here 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hCn3SvLcQN — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 6, 2021

Eileen and I had better numbers.. yay 😁😊 No shade to others. https://t.co/IgVngDe96l — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 3, 2021

So it wasn’t a shock when Kemsley was asked what she thought of Grammer’s tweets when she appeared on the October 6 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show.”

And it was even less shocking when Kemsley had something less than nice to say about her former foe.

“Sorry, Camille who?” she said (h/t Bravo TV).

The live audience loved the shade being thrown around before Cohen moved on to the next question.

The Feuding Between Dorit Kemsley & Camille Grammer is Nothing New

Over the course of the season Kemsley shared with Grammer there wasn’t always a beef. Kemsley attended Grammer’s wedding to David C. Meyer in season 9 and Grammer has noted Kemsley’s fashion sense was spot-on. But that’s pretty much where their friendship ends.

On October 2, Grammer tweeted that she believes Denise Richards should return to RHOBH in place of Kemsley.

“I think Denise should replace Dorit. DK hasn’t had a storyline in years and is protected. PK made her interesting this season,” Grammer tweeted.

Richards left the show after two seasons.

Grammer and Kemsley feuded in 2019 when Kemsley felt Grammer went below the belt by bringing up her husband, PK’s bankruptcy.

“Dorit comes across as somebody that’s pretending to be somebody she’s not. In this town, in Beverly Hills, you have to be leary of people that live way beyond their means because you don’t know who’s trying to be your friend that’s in it for the wrong reasons,” Grammer said in 2019 (h/t People!).

“I’ve seen Camille talk out of both sides of her mouth, but this Camille, she’s downright vicious and mean,” Dorit said during the season. “After tonight, I’m done.” Clearly, neither one is actually done.