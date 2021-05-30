Dorit Kemsley Reveals Which RHOBH Cast Member Is The ‘Least Authentic’

As the women of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” always say, “be open and honest.” And, during a recent interview, star Dorit Kemsley did just that.

While speaking with Access Hollywood on May 28, 2021, Kemsley was asked which of her costars she thinks is “acting a bit too much” and is “not being too authentic” on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season.

“Hmm, can I pass?” Kemsley initially responded. When the reporter told her no, the star finally answered, “Garcelle [Beauvais] for me.”

Kemsley’s answer may have come as a surprise to some fans, as the two have always seemed to get along on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the two hung out together at Beauvais’ house and appeared to be enjoying their time together.

Beauvais made her debut on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during season 10.

Beauvais Has Seemingly Responded to Kemsley’s Diss

I’m just going to leave this here 👇🏽 https://t.co/dG980mqC2b — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) May 30, 2021

Shortly after Kemsley shaded Beauvais on Access Hollywood, Beauvais seemingly responded to her costar’s diss on Twitter. Beauvais re-tweeted a quote from the account @SagittariusTerm which read, “#Sagittarius have a tendency to be very picky about who their friends are.” Beauvais quoted the tweet, writing, “I’m just going to leave this here.”

Many fans responded to Beauvais’ tweet with words of support for the star. “Seems like the mean girls of Beverly Hills are trying to gang up…once again!” one user wrote to Beauvais. “Don’t let them push you out!” Another user pointed out, “Shame to see Dorit has turned on you.”

Beauvais Recently Said That Her Costars Are ‘Great Actors’

Although Kemsley may believe that Beauvais is the one who is acting, Beauvais seems to think it’s the other way around. During a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star pointed out that many of her costars “put certain fronts up.”

“Everybody’s a great actor in this group, everybody should get an Academy Award,” Beauvais shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I think sometimes people put certain fronts up and it’s not really who they are, so I think everybody deserves an Academy Award.”

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star also admitted that being on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can be challenging at times. Beauvais compared it to her other job, which is being a co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Real.”

“It’s a hard show to do,” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight. “Somebody asked me about [my talk show] ‘The Real’ and I said, ‘With The Real, I can totally be myself and have my guard down.’ With ‘The Housewives’, it’s different because it’s not that type of show. So it was definitely a decision. I mean, I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it, but I’m here now. … It’s not a career thing for me.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Shades Kyle Richards In New Interview