RHOBH Star Completely Alters Her Look Ahead of Season 13: PHOTOS

As the newest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” begins filming, there is one star who has completely changed her look; Dorit Kemsley is no longer a platinum blonde.

“Love my new color,” Kemsley captioned an Instagram post on February 17, 2023. Colorist Sergio Garcia took Kemsley’s blond into a much deeper shade, officially transforming her into a brunette while still keeping some blond highlights.

“We did a lil’ thing,” Garcia captioned a different pic of the reality star on his own Instagram feed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dozens of RHOBH Fans Reacted to Dorit Kemsley’s New Hair Color

Kemsley hasn’t shared what inspired her to change up her look ahead of season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” filming but she has been showing off her new hair color on Instagram for a few days. She uploaded a sort of before-and-after video with the caption, “when it’s gone it’s gone,” referring to her decision to bid farewell to her super light locks — at least for the time being.

Many “Real Housewives” fans have taken to the comments section of Kemsley’s Instagram posts to share their thoughts on her new look, which appears to be getting mixed reviews.

“Pretty; but like the blonder shade better,” one person wrote.

“It’s nice but blonde [sic] is really your color,” someone else added.

“I like the blonde [sic] better but still gorgeous,” a third Instagram user echoed.

“I guess being blonde these days are out….everyone going light brown..love this color,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, Kemsley’s husband PK Kemsley seems to be a fan of his wife’s new looks. “Def keeping you,” he commented on her post, adding a red heart emoji.

Dorit Kemsley Likes Changing Things Up When it Comes to Her Hair

Kemsley has pretty much kept the same hair color for many years, but she is definitely one to go all out when it comes to different hair styles. Whether it be chunky braids or she’s rocking something closer to a lob, Kemsley tends to always bring it — thanks to her longtime stylist Justine Marjan.

“Dorit is a fashion chameleon and is always willing to take a risk! I love that she trusts me to give her new hairstyles,” Marjan told Page Six in 2019.

Although this is the first time in quite a long time that Kemsley changed her hair color, fans are used to seeing her with all kinds of styles and with various accessories in her hair from clips to decorative pins, and just about everything in between.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Marjan shared a bit more about the looks that she and Kemsley have come up with over the years.

“We send each other inspiration and different ideas for pieces we can use in the hair,” she said. “[Dorit] always serves a full look from head to toe. We had fun playing with scarves in the hair and longer lengths this season,” Marjan added.

