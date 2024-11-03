Fans Are So Confused by RHOBH Star’s Halloween Photo

Dorit Kemsley posted a Halloween photo that left fans confused.

On November 1, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a happy family Instagram photo two weeks after her 10-year-old son Jagger was released from the hospital after suffering from an extended illness.

But when fans zeroed in on the post, they questioned who a “mystery man” was in the family photo.

Dorit Kemsley’s Family Dressed as The Flintstones for Halloween But Fans Couldn’t Figure Out Who Fred Was

In the photo posted to her social media page, Dorit Kemsley and her kids were dressed as characters from the classic cartoon sitcom “The Flintstones.”

Dorit wore a white dress and a red wig to portray matriarch Wilma Flintstone. Her son Jagger wore orange and black animal print shorts and held a club over his shoulder to play Bamm-Bamm. Dorit’s daughter Phoenix, 8, was dressed as Pebbles Flintstone. In the middle was a man dressed in a Fred Flintstone costume.

Fans reacted to question if it was Dorit’s estranged husband PK Kemsley dressed as Fred, because it looked nothing like the English businessman.

“Who’s that man?” one fan asked on Instagram.

“Who is the dude?” another wanted to know.

“So you not gonna tell us who Fred is?” asked another.

“Um who is Fred? Not PK,” another wrote.

“No way is that PK,” another agreed.

PK Kemsley also posted a comment. “Dorit who’s Fred?” he asked. PK also reshared the photo on his Instagram story.

Fans also debated the identity of the man in a Reddit thread. Some fans noted that PK Kemsley was tagged by Dorit in her post but many still felt there was no way he was the guy in the photo.

“That does not look like PK at all. But who else would pose in a family photo? No idea here,” another Redditor wrote.

“I feel like this pic is from an alternate universe! Like even zooming in it just doesn’t look like him and my mind is trying to see a resemblance b/c obviously it’s him,” another added.

Others noted that PK has lost a lot of weight since giving up alcohol 10 months ago.

“He looks totally different. I never would’ve guessed that was him,” one fan wrote.

Dorit responded to some of the comments. After one commenter zeroed in on “Fred’s” teeth, and asked, “Did PK get the new teeth they all eventually get?” Dorit replied. “He’s had the same beautiful teeth for almost 5 years courtesy of @drsamsaleh.”

She also confirmed it was PK in the photo by commenting with hands applauding emoji after a fan wrote, “Does no one check who’s tagged in the photos before commenting? 😂 it literally says who the man is ! Its PK.”

Dorit also replied with a heart emoji when one follower wrote, “Omg the fact that people can’t tell it’s PK is sending me!!!!“

Dorit & PK Kemsley Spent a Lot of Time Together in October

The Kemsleys announced their separation in May after nine years of marriage. Despite their split, PK and Dorit have been spending a lot of time together recently. When their son was hospitalized earlier in the month, PK posted to Instagram to tell fans that both “mommy and daddy” had been by his side at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

In another post, PK gave a shout-out to his estranged wife by writing, “@doritkemsley is an unbelievably brilliant mother.”

In Dorit’s Halloween update, she revealed that Jagger had a setback just before the holiday after previously undergoing two surgeries for septic hip. She added that her son fought through it and the family memebrs were able to enjoy Halloween together. “That made this Halloween extra special for all of us 🙏🏼🎃,” she wrote.

Some fans have questioned the timing of the Kemsleys’ split, which coincided with the filming start for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” 14th season.

Bravo producer Andy Cohen told E! News it was “ridiculous” to think the couple staged their split. “I think that’s a terrible thing to accuse someone of,” he said, adding, “They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love. They got each other.”

