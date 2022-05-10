Dorit Kemsley’s Home Photos: House Tour Before Robbery

Watch a tour of Dorit Kemsley’s Encino home before it was the location of an armed robbery.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 returns on May 11. The season was filmed shortly after Dorit and her husband Paul “P.K.” Kemsley were robbed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Gave a Video Tour of Her Encino Home in May, 5 Months Before the Armed Robbery Invasion

In May 2021, Dorit invited Bravo TV into her home and gave the cameras a tour alongside her son Jagger. The whole tour can be watched here.

In the video she shows off her infinity pool, indoor and outdoor living spaces and her open concept floor plan.

“So this is our great room,” she says as the camera pans across the interior of her first floor. “We have indoor-outdoor living, which is really nice here in California. Because most days, you can have the doors open. This is where the family will sit and watch television and play games.”

Dorit also points out her Dolce and Gabbana appliances “super chic” before taking the tour upstairs to the kids rooms.

She showed off Phoenix’s all-pink room, with its own slide.

“Phoenix loves pink,” she said. “So I actually designed the wallpaper and I made it an ombre pink and then this cloud couch which I love. And I just fell in love with it. So airy and princess like I just thought her room has to have it.”

Then Jagger’s all blue room is featured.

This area here was supposed to be Jagger’s little boy cave, and then his little sister decided that she wanted to bunk with him. So I put a bed here for Phoenix and so at night now Jagger is on that side and Phoenix is on that side,” she said.

And on to the main event … Dorit and PK’s room.

The gigantic bed is crushed velvet emerald green and custom-designed by the couple, she says.

Dorit then takes the cameras to her closet and bathroom.

“This is the first time in my marital life that I have a house where we have separate bathrooms and separate closets,” she said.

Closing out the video Dorit says, “Anyway, this is our home. It’s a really happy home. We love it. We have fantastic family memories and moments here.”

Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed at Gunpoint in October 2021 & the LAPD Said Dorit ‘Was in Fear and Complied With the Suspects’ Demands’

Play

Video shows robbers break into 'Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley's home | ABC7 Video released by the LAPD shows masked men in hoodies breaking into the Encino home of Dorit Kemsley, a cast member of the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Full story: abc7.la/3o55mLu 2021-11-09T08:50:05Z

The robbery, which will be a central talking point in the new season, happened on October 27, 2021.

According to The Daily Mail, Dorit “was held at gunpoint and robbed Wednesday night during an invasion at her Encino Hills home while her children, ages 7 and 5, were in the house” the entry into the home was captured on the couple’s security cameras and footage was shared on the show.

According to Us Weekly, the LAPD said Dorit “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

On October 30, Dorit posted a statement on Instagram thanking fans for their support.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming,” she wrote. “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

