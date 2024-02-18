Dorit Kemsley Addresses Rumored Separation From Husband PK

Like all of her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars, Dorit Kemsley’s love life is put under a microscope by fans online. Dorit and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley denied separation and divorce rumors as RHOBH season 13 began airing in late 2023, and now as the season is ending, Dorit has more to explain about the difficult year she and her husband faced in their relationship.

Dorit first spoke about her reaction to PK making light of missing out on Mother’s Day while he was away working in England. As PK mentioned in the February 14 episode of RHOBH, “it was never really a big thing in England [and] you’re not my mother.”

“A lot of the difficulty that I had with PK over the last couple of years, especially post-home invasion, was that he wasn’t physically around. And when we worked through our issues and really decided to press reset and come together it was great, and so we were in a much better place,” Dorit shared on the February 14 RHOBH After Show. “That said, Mother’s Day was coming up, the best day of the year as far as I’m concerned. He was a little tongue and cheek, but it was also not [the right time]. And also him being away, it’s a little bit of a trigger.”

Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Put Out a Statement Denying Separation Rumors

Play

In the After Show, Dorit then went on to address the more recent rumors about her and PK being separated, which the couple denied in a statement to People in October 2023.

“PK and I immediately put out a joint statement together, which you would think would quell the rumors, but I don’t really know [if it did],” Dorit shared.

When Crystal Kung Minkoff asked if Dorit knew the source of the separation rumors, Dorit said, “How would I ever know? But we’re no strangers to these things. I would think that at the point that you put out a statement that it’s good enough.”

Dorit even explicitly added, “The rumors are false. PK and I have had our struggles and we’ve worked through them.”

Crystal shared a look into her relationship with her husband Rob Minkoff, telling Dorit, “I’ve been in a relationship for 20 years. It’s not easy, and I think those relationships should be celebrated. You’ve been together with PK a long time, and I think whenever people break up they should celebrate that as a successful relationship if you’ve been together that long. I sure know that I put a lot of effort into my marriage and it’s not always smooth, and for anyone to just assume that it is either is not in a healthy relationship or is not in [any relationship] and can easily judge.”

Dorit Kemsley Celebrated Valentine’s Day With PK & Their Children

Not only was Dorit reaffirming her love for PK in the RHOBH After Show, but she also shared a loving post featuring her husband and children Jagger and Phoenix on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“my three valentine’s 💌,” Dorit captioned the family photos, with fans chiming in to share the love in the comment section.

“So cute! Homeschool them, you will never regret it ❤ goes by so fast too 😢,” one fan wrote, referencing Dorit and PK’s debate over schooling featured this season on RHOBH.

“Absolutely stunning and SO precious! Love following you and your family ❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day 🥰,” another fan added.

READ NEXT: Camille Grammer Comments on Kyle Richards’ Personal Struggles