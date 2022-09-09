RHOBH Alum on Dorit Kemsley: ‘I Miss the Old Dorit’

In “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 16, Dorit Kemsley spoke about her October 2021 home invasion. She explained to her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, that she was attempting to feel less anxious after the incident.

“It’s just I don’t want to block anything out. I want to go through whatever emotions I have to go through because I feel like if I go through them, then I feel them and then I know how to process it,” said the fashion designer.

Her husband assured her that “actually addressing it is probably going to heal or lead to healing [her] quicker.”

In a confessional interview, Kemsley shared that despite having “really good days,” she does get triggered.

“I have something that triggers me and I go into a complete state of panic. But I think as time goes on and I continue to do therapy, I think I’m going to be okay,” shared the mother of two.

In an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her guest co-host, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora shared their thoughts about the scene.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Thoughts About Her Former Co-Star

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Sidora explained that she does “understand the importance of being safe,” but suggested she would prefer if Kemsley did not continue having emotional conversations about the home invasion.

“I just feel like it’s a lot. It’s a lot to intake and it’s – the conversations are becoming – we’ve heard all we’ve needed to hear. At this point I just want to see her on a journey of healing. I don’t want to hear her to talk about it. I rather watch her in action of getting the healing,” stated the RHOA personality.

Arroyave shared similar sentiments and asserted that she preferred how Kemsley acted in older seasons of RHOBH.

“I miss the old Dorit. The old, messy Dorit that caused problems with everybody and like I love her and I feel for her and it’s not taking away her pain but they like keep flashing back to the same, you know, therapist, like you can feel like they are searching for something. And for me, that’s where it’s hard for me to watch because then I start to zone out,” stated the RHOBH alum.

The mother of four also shared that she enjoyed when Kemsley “was fighting with everyone” while filming her first few seasons.

“It was great and now we just don’t see it anymore and I think it’s because of the fan response and like she got scared,” shared the All In founder.

Dorit Kemsley Compared Herself to Lisa Rinna

While filming an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Kemsley spoke about Lisa Rinna’s behavior following the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, in November 2021. She likened the “Melrose Place” star’s emotional response to how she dealt with her home robbery.

“I felt like I could really, really understand what Lisa was doing because I was the same thing, which you live through this trauma and all you are doing is, you are putting one foot in front of the other,” shared the 46-year-old.

