Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Makes Fun of Her in New Video

Dorit Kemsley is known for her penchant for posing for photos in designer duds, but her husband gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what really goes on at their house when she does a photoshoot.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been married to PK Kemsley since 2015, and they share two kids, Jagger and Phoenix, together. But what fans may not realize is that PK is the cameraman behind many of Dorit’s photos that she shares on social media.

Here’s what happened when PK recreated one of Dorit’s photo ops.

PK Kemsley Impersonated Dorit in a Hilarious Video

In a video posted to Instagram, PK appeared on camera dressed in a Louis Vuitton coat, and later a track suit, with a matching hat and purse. In the clip, he pretended to be Dorit asking him to take a quick photo of her.

“PK, will you take a quick picture of me? I promise it won’t take too long,” PK said in his best Dorit voice.

After promising an “iconic” pose as he leaned against a glass patio door, PK’s Dorit was dismayed by the pics. More than 20 minutes later, the faux RHOBH star was demanding her husband to go “lower” with the camera. The Real Dorit was also seen in the video wearing baggy sweatpants and sneakers as she portrayed her “Bubba,” PK.

“@paul_kemsley_pk thinks he knows me so well,” Dorit captioned the post.

“OMG THIS EVERYTHING,” commented RHOBH star Lisa Rinna.

“Sorry I’m late, I was in glam”- PK ,” came a comment from the Bravo TV Instagram account.

Dorit Kemsley Once Showed Up Late for a RHOBH Cast Retreat Because She Was Posing For IG Pics

Fans may recall that during the 10th season of RHOBH, Dorit was unfashionably late to a yoga and meditation session that Teddi Mellencamp had organized as part of an All In By Teddi weekend getaway for the group – all because she was getting glammed up for the event.

When she finally showed up at the retreat, Dorit was wearing high-end camo print leggings with a cropped workout tank and black Balenciaga denim jacket paired with stylish white sneakers. She was also in full makeup when she arrived.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the mom of two also revealed that she had no intention of joining in for the session while wearing her glam workout gear. She also fired back with “I have a f***ing life!” at an annoyed Kyle Richards who questioned why she was so late.

“Clearly you had time to sit in the glam chair,” Kyle told Dorit. “If you’re going to come support a friend, just f***ing come and support her, but don’t come in your fake workout clothes, with your posing on Instagram, saying, ‘Workout Barbie glam,’ but you’re not even coming for the f***ing workout! It’s f***ing weird!”

Dorit later laughed off the situation by posting about it on social media.

“Beverly Beach Barbie reporting for support duty at All In #allinbyteddi,” she captioned a photo of her glam workout look.

She also shared an Instagram photo of her leaning against a glass patio door in her over-the-top workout ensemble. “Comment if you wear workout clothes when you’re not working out #beverly beachbydorit,” she captioned the cheeky post.

