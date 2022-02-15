Dorit Kemsley Throws Lavish Pirate-Themed Birthday Party for Son Jagger

Dorit Kemsley’s little boy isn’t so little anymore.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who shares a son, Jagger, and a daughter, Phoenix, with husband PK Kemsley went all out for her boy’s eighth birthday, and she shared highlights of the festivities with her fans.

Ahead of the party, Kemsley paid tribute to her firstborn on Instagram with a montage of photos and videos of his life.

“To the boy I love, my first born baby,” she captioned the post. “Watching you grow up has been the delight of my life. …Happy 8th birthday precious Jagger – I love you to the moon and back and around a trillion more times. Can’t wait to celebrate you today and always.”

When it came to party time, Kemsley pulled out all the stops to give her son a picture-perfect day.

Dorit Kemsley Hosted a Pirate-Themed Party for Jagger

Over the weekend, Kemsley posted a video from her son’s party to her Instagram page.

“We had a very happy birthday for our Jaggy. I’ll treasure these memories forever,” she captioned the post. Kemsley tagged her party planner, Dash Event Planning, as well as Chef Dee for the food spread and My Sweet Creations for the desserts. Kemsley also gave a shout-out to 360 Banner Design and Balloon Avenue Events for the decorations.

The pirate-themed party featured a huge food spread, a treasure chest spilling with coins and jewels, and, of course, an epic cake that was shaped like a pirate ship with Jagger’s name on the side. The birthday boy and his friends also went on what appeared to be a treasure hunt expedition with Nerf guns. Decorations included a huge balloon display that spelled out Jagger’s name and a “Wanted” poster with the message “Wanted Only Alive — Jagger Kemsley $500,000.000.”

Kemsley’s party post received hundreds of comments from fans and celebrity friends, including party guru Tori Spelling.

“Your kiddo party game is strong mama!” Spelling wrote in the comment section.

“Happy birthday Jagger,” added “Real Housewives of Orange County“alum Tamra Judge.

Others fans couldn’t believe how big Jagger has gotten.

Dorit Kemsley is Known for Her Over-the-Top Parties

Kemsley is known for her elaborate parties, and her latest one didn’t disappoint based on the reaction from the thrilled guests.

For Jagger’s 7th birthday last year, the proud mom threw a Japanese anime-themed party featuring the ninja character Naruto, as seen on Instagram. That party was also planned by Dash and featured a cookie decorating activity for the kids.

And for her daughter Phoenix’s fifth birthday in 2021, Kemsley shared a series of photos to Instagram following a unicorn-themed celebration.

The party décor included a massive pastel-colored balloon display with a glittery sign that read “Phoenix Turns 5.” There was also a large castle-shaped bouncy inflatable set up in the RHOBH star’s Encino, California backyard as well as a stuffed unicorn activity for the party guests.

An Instagram video from the event also showed off a sweet cupcake table, a candy bar, and a party greeter who was dressed as a fairy.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts