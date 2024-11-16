Dorit Kemsley Says She Was ‘Done’ With Co-Star Way Before Reunion Drama

Dorit Kemsley says her issues with Kyle Richards started well before their drama ahead of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion.

In a November 2024 interview with Deadline, Kemsley said her relationship with Richards “took a tumble” more than a year before she showed Richards’ private text message to Erika Jayne to get her “opinion.”

“It’s very important to note that the issues in our friendship were a year or two on, and there was a series of events in that time, over a sustained period of time that led me to feel like, ‘Okay, I’m done. Enough is enough,’” Kemsley explained. “Sharing the text message with Erika in my trailer was [me] confiding in a friend that I was feeling like one of my best friends was not even treating me as if we were friends any longer. So it was very justified in my mind.”

Richards sent Kemsley a lengthy text just ahead of the RHOBH season 13 reunion. While getting ready in her reunion trailer, Kemsley was seen showing the message to Erika. “There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Kemsley said. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.”

Part of the text message flashed onscreen.

In an interview with E! News, Richards confirmed her beef with Kemsley started way before the text message drama. “It actually started at BravoCon,” she said of the November 2023 fan fest in Las Vegas. “There was a few things that happened at BravoCon that just made me question our friendship. And then a comment she made on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ It was all off the show stuff. So, it just put us in a different place.”

Dorit Regrets How She Handled the Text Message Situation

While speaking with Deadline, Kemsley initially said she didn’t regret sharing Richards’ text with their co-star and would even do it again. “Would I do it again?” she asked. “Yes, I didn’t share any personal information that Kyle had ever confided in me, nor would I ever. This was a message that spoke directly to how I was feeling and how I feel she was behaving towards me.”

The Bravo star then rethought the situation and took back what she said. “Would I do it again? Maybe not,” she admitted. “Maybe, instead of reading the text message aloud, I would just deal with Kyle first and foremost. So I take that back, now that I’m thinking about it. I probably wouldn’t. I know that it hurt her, and it wasn’t designed to hurt her. It genuinely wasn’t.”

The mom of two explained that she only wanted to get Erika’s opinion to validate her own feelings about the tone of the text.

In November 2024, Richards told Us Weekly her friendship with Kemsley is not the same, even after filming season 14. “We were not in a good place after she read my text at the [season 13] reunion, and I lost a lot of trust there,” the RHOBH star said. “So just trying to work through those things and trying to get that trust back, and we’re better than we were at the beginning of the season, but is our relationship the same right now? No.”

Dorit Kemsley Also Had Issues With Sutton Stracke

In addition to her problems with Richardsm Kemsley has issues with her RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke. “Sutton, she likes to get in there,” she said in the interview. “Sutton likes to be front, and center and she likes to poke and prod. I certainly wasn’t up for it, so we rub heads for sure.

She also told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that Stracke purposely causes trouble to get press. “She likes the attention; she likes the headlines,” Kemsley said. “But what she doesn’t like and doesn’t do very well with is dealing with the consequences.”