RHOBH Star Reveals Why She Is ‘So Over’ Lisa Vanderpump

Dorit Kemsley has no interest in rekindling her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke out during a November 19, 2024, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after she was asked if her issues with Kyle Richards “leave room for a reconciliation” with Vanderpump. A virtual fan also wanted to know if Kemsley has heard from Vanderpump since separating from her husband PK.

“Let me just try not to choke on my vodka soda, three lemons,” Kemsley replied as she coughed. She added, “There’s always room for any kind of reconciliation for me in my life, Lisa being probably the exception to the rule.”

“No, she’s not reached out nor do I expect her to,” Kemsley added. “She still kind of enjoys having a little bit of a dig whenever she can. And I’m so over Lisa Vanderpump.”

Kemsley also confirmed that Vanderpump and PK are also not in touch.

Kemsley’s friendship with Vanderpump ended after several RHOBH cast members accused Vanderpump of leaking the “Puppygate” story to Radar Online in 2019. The tabloid story claimed the Kemsley returned a puppy they adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and that the dog ended up at a kill shelter.

Lisa Vanderpump Commented on Dorit & PK Kemsley’s Split

Vanderpump used to be close friends with the Kemsleys and even introduced the couple to RHOBH. The SUR owner has known PK much longer than his wife as part of a friend group they shared in England. In 2018, Kemsley told E!’s Daily Pop that Vanderpump and her husband “go way back” as part of a friend group that has spanned more than 30 years.

In May 2024, Dorit and PK Kemsley announced they were separating after nine years of marriage. While Kemsley claimed Vanderpump never reached out to her or PK, the “Vanderpump Rules” star did comment on the split.

“It’s sad regardless of what I feel about them,” Vanderpump told E! News in May. “I always feel bad for the situation.” “I feel for anybody that’s got young children,” the Bravo star added, before admitting she hadn’t been completely surprised by the Kemsleys’ separation.

“We have some mutual friends,” Vanderpump shared. “I knew there had been some backwards and forwards and I’d heard rumors. I normally hear everything. That’s one of the good things and bad things about the restaurant business, you tend to hear a lot of what’s going on.”

Kyle Richards Had an ‘Interesting Encounter’ With LVP

Vanderpump has been estranged from multiple RHOBH cast members since PuppyGate spawned her departure from the show in 2019. At the time, Kyle Richards told People magazine that her friendship with Vanderpump never recovered from a Puppy Gate-fueled argument at Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa estate. “Unfortunately, our friendship ended on that day,” Richards told the outlet. “It seems so silly because it did not have to get to this point.”

Vanderpump has repeatedly stated that she has no interest in rekindling her friendship with Richards. “I think that ship has sailed,” she told “The Today Show” in January 2024. “When I’ve run into her, it hasn’t been exactly … I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that.”

But during a November 5, 2024 fan Q&A on Amazon Live, Richards shared that she ran into Vanderpump and had an “interesting” exchange with her. “I did see her recently actually and I said hi,” Richards told her fans on Amazon. “It wasn’t that long ago, like within a month ago or so. And she was actually friendly. …It was an interesting encounter. It wasn’t bad. It didn’t go badly, I will say that.”

“Lisa can be very stubborn,” Richards noted. “I’ve said it before, she’s someone who holds a grudge.”