Fans Think Dorit Kemsley Looked So Different at Oscars Viewing Party

The twelfth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is expected to premiere in 2022. Some of the show’s season 12 cast members, specifically Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sheree Zampino, Sanela Diana Jenkins, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards, were photographed while in attendance of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

On March 28, a Reddit user shared pictures from the March 27 event on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The post featured solo shots of Kemsley, Zampino, and Beauvais. Other photos showed the “RHOC” co-stars posing together.

“The housewives of Beverly Hills attending the Oscar party,” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they believed Kemsley looked different while posing at the party.

“Ugh I liked Dorit’s old face. I wish celebs would pick one and stick with it,” commented a Reddit user.

“Every year when they post Dorit’s new face I always ask,” wrote a Bravo fan, along with a gif of Alicia Keys saying “Who is that.”

“Seriously, I barely recognize her each time I see a new photo of her! She needs to pick a face and stick with it, it’s getting confusing lol,” asserted a different person.

“Is it just me or is Dorit morphing into a Kardashian???” shared an “RHOBH” viewer.

“Poor Jager and Phoenix never recognize their mommy. Hope guests were extra careful with their purses and jewelry with Erikafraud on the loose,” chimed in a seventh social media user.

Some commenters shared that they believed Kemsley photoshopped the close-up picture of herself posing in front of a white wall.

“Holy facetune, Dorit! It looks like she has done something to her actual face, but the portrait selfie still looks like a different person than all the other pictures,” wrote a commenter.

“The facetune on Dorit is criminal,” asserted another.

“OMG, please Dorit, stop using the Kim Kardashian facetuning filter,” shared a different Bravo viewer.

Dorit Kemsley Uploaded Pictures of Herself in the Black Gown That She Wore to the Oscars Viewing Party on Instagram

On March 28, Kemsley shared two photos of herself in the black gown she wore to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party with her Instagram followers. In the caption, the reality television personality shared the dress was a vintage Roberto Cavalli piece.

“Thank you @sdjneuro & @eltonjohn for hosting us!” read a portion of the caption.

Some Instagram users commented on Kemsley’s appearance.

“Who’s this? More work done? I never ends, does it?” wrote one commenter.

“Your Gorgeous 😍 -but this does not look like you,” added another.

“You were always beautiful and you still are, just didn’t recognize you at first,” shared a different Instagram user.

Kyle Richards Spoke About the New ‘RHOBH’ Season in March 2022

While speaking to People magazine in March 2022, Kyle Richards shared some information about the new season of “RHOBH.” She confirmed that there will be quite a few dramatic moments during the show’s twelfth season. She told the publication:

A lot of seasons, we start-up and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year. But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one. It’s just so interesting how life is.

