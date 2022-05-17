Fans Think Dorit Kemsley Looks So Different in Old Photo

Dorit Kemsley joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the show’s seventh season.

On May 15, 2022, a Reddit user shared old photos of current “RHOBH” stars, including Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, and Kemsley, on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The close-up photo of Kemsley showed her with brown, curly hair.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (with their old faces),” read the post’s caption.

Several Bravo fans shared that they did not recognize Kemsley in the old photo.

“Dorit really did get a head transplant. Took me a while to figure that one out and I did it by process of elimination,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m just having a really hard time trying to find resemblance between the old and new pictures of Dorit,” added another.

“Dorit who??” shared a different person.

“Dorit is truly unrecognizable to me,” asserted an “RHOBH” fan.

“Dorit is the most drastic change. Kyle looks bad, but that’s more so cuz she’s a kid in puberty, rather than having a mass amount of work done,” commented a social media user.

“How does Dorit look so different? I don’t see her in this picture at all,” wrote a Bravo viewer.

“Sutton, Garcelle and Dorit were the cutessssttt! The first two ones still are but Dorit has gone full on a new face 🤯,” chimed in a seventh Reddit user.

Dorit Kemsley Shared That She Did Not Have Facial Plastic Surgery

According to The Sun, Kemsley refuted claims that she has undergone any facial plastic surgery on her Instagram Stories in January 2021. The Bravo star addressed a fan who inquired if she has “ever done plastic surgery.”

“The only plastic surgery I’ve had done is my boobs. It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face. I’ve done filler and Botox and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face. If I ever decide to do plastic surgery, I promise I will happily share it,” asserted the mother of two.

Dorit Kemsley Discussed the Robbery in January 2022

The first episode of “RHOBH” season 12 focused on the aftermath of Kemsley’s home invasion, which occurred in October 2021. According to People magazine, the reality television star and her children, Phoenix and Jagger, were alone when “three male intruders broke into Kemsley’s residence.”

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in January 2022, Kemsley shared why she decided to continue filming immediately after the incident. She explained that the “RHOBH” cast “had just started filming when it happened.” She also noted that her children did not know the robbery had occurred and she wanted their lives to resume as normal.

“It was also important the robbers – they can take all the material things, but you know, you don’t want to feel like they take your livelihood,” continued the mother of two. “So I went straight into filming and you know, I showed it all and what I was going through and they were there for the entire process. And I was very open and very honest. And you know, I’ve done therapy and I’ve done kind of what I need to do to kind of progress.”

