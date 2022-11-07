Fans Are Confused by Dorit Kemsley’s Throwback Look

On October 31, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley posted a Halloween costume throwback on Instagram, showing her look as the fictional Miriam “Midge” Maisel from the hit TV show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Kemsley captioned the video, “Another favorite Halloween throwback from a previous year! Anyone that knows me knows that I love the show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.. Here’s a clip @justinemarjan captured of me channeling my inner Midge.”

In the video, Kemsley wore a purple polka-dot dress and did a short skit pretending to be Maisel and told the camera that in New York City in the 1950s, housewives “blend with the furniture… This is what we do.”

She added that she was supposed to be “presentable” but, “My husband just left me, how the f*** am I supposed to be presentable? I got two kids at home, and here I am trying to blend with the furniture. I mean for f***’s sake when am I gonna get a break?”

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Dorit Kemsley’s Look, With Many Saying She Looked Like Luann de Lesseps

While Kemsley got a lot of praise from fans and other Bravo stars who loved the look and the funny video, many people actually commented on Kemsley’s resemblance to the Countess, Luann de Lesseps, from RHONY. All the most liked comments on Kemsley’s post stated that they thought the video was of de Lesseps, including one person who said, “This is giving me Countess Luann.”

A Reddit thread for the look also shared a screenshot and said it looked as though Kemsley had dressed up as de Lesseps.

One person replied, “Omg I thought this WAS Lu before I read it!” Someone else said, “I would have instantly thought this was Lu. But the clothes aren’t Lu at all. Is it supposed to be Lu as Mrs. Maisel?” Someone else wrote, “This was so confusing I couldn’t tell who was dressed as who.”

Dorit Kemsley Took a Walk Down Memory Lane as She Showed Off Several of Her Favorite Costumes

Kemsley shared several other photos of Halloween costumes over the years, explaining that she loves to dress up with her family and that she’s happy her kids are still interested in their group costumes.

On October 30, she posted some of her favorite throwback looks with her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley and their children, 8-year-old son Jagger and 6-year-old daughter Phoenix. One of them showed the foursome dressed as The Incredibles, a look they did for the holiday back in 2018. Another throwback photo was their 2019 costumes when Kemsley and her kids dressed up as Ghostbusters.

Kemsley later posted that the Ghostbusters costumes were “one of my all time faves” as she shared a video of the group dancing to the theme song from the iconic movie. “I must have heard the ghostbusters theme song 10,000 times this year but, it remains one of my all time faves,” she wrote, “because 1) we danced until we couldn’t dance anymore 2) this was the year @kylerichards18 saved Halloween.”

