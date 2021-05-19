Dorit Kemsley’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” star Dorit Kemsley has let viewers in on her lavish lifestyle over the years. Kemsley has shown off her designer wardrobe, glam squad, and luxe homes. So, just how much money does this “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kemsley and her husband, Paul Kemsley, have a combined net worth of $50 million. So, where does all her money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Dorit Kemsley’s net worth:

1. Kemsley Is the Owner of Her Own Swimwear Line Called ‘Beverly Beach by Dorit’

In 2017, Kemsley launched her own swimwear line called Beverly Beach by Dorit. Throughout her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” viewers have seen her brand come to life and have also gotten a behind-the-scenes look into her various product photoshoots and events for the company.

“I’m a big believer in passion and hard work,” Kemsley said about growing her brand during an interview with Insider in December 2020. “I think those are two key ingredients.”

2. Kemsley Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Of course, Kemsley earns money by appearing as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Kemsley has been appearing on the show since season seven, after her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump, introduced her to the group.

According to Editor Choice, Kemsley earns an estimated $10,0000 per season. This number seems slightly lower than her RHOBH counterparts, like Lisa Rinna, who makes an estimated $450,000 per season according to the outlet.

3. Kemsley Recently Came out With a Bridal Dress Collection

Not only is Kemsley a swimwear designer, but now, she’s also a wedding dress designer. In January 2021, Kemsley announced that she would be collaborating with Australian designer Nektaria to create a line of bridal gowns.

“There’s something so romantic and so special about wedding gowns,” Kemsley revealed to Brides.com in January 2021. “I love weddings—it’s a fabulous time of your life, it’s happy, it’s enjoyable, and immediately when the opportunity came my way I just thought, ‘This is something that I’d really like to do.'”

4. Kemsley Put Her Home on the Market Last Year

In September 2020, Kemsley and her husband, PK, put their Encino, California, home on the market for close to $9.5 million, according to Variety. During the last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kemsley was excited to show viewers her new home and even threw a large season finale party there.

According to the outlet, Kemsley’s home boasts over 9,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The home also includes a home theatre and a swimming pool.

“Dorit and PK are selling their home because they are now going to run their businesses from their house,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. “Their kids are also being homeschooled so they are looking for a larger estate that is laid out for this new COVID world we find ourselves in.”

5. There Have Been Rumors About Kemsley’s Finances in the Past

Over the past few years, there have been various rumors about Kemsley and her husband’s finances. According to court documents obtained Us Weekly, the couple had their bank accounts frozen in 2019, but Kemsley later debunked those speculations during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“It’s an ongoing issue that PK’s had, and this was our bank account, and I actually stopped anything from happening, and the judge decided to wait until the situation, things become more clear, and that’s it,” Kemsley explained during her appearance.

During season ten of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kemsley and her husband also addressed rumors during an on-camera confessional.

Viewers can catch the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.

