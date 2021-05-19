Dorit Kemsley’s Home: See Photos of Her New House

Dorit Kemsley will show off her lavish Encino home on the 11th season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”—both inside and out.

The exterior of the home was featured on a “RHOBH” sneak peek, and Dorit has also given fans an extensive tour of the property, as seen in the video below.

The wealthy Bravo star, who is married to businessman P.K. Kemsley, has raved about her 9,000 square foot farmhouse-style mansion in the past, telling Bravo Insider her family enjoys “indoor/outdoor living” and can often leave the doors open due to the mild California weather.

The 6 bedroom, 10 bathroom house features light, wide-planked hardwoods throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, and a fenced yard with a pool, cabana, and basketball court. Daughter Phoenix’s room boasts custom pink ombré wallpaper, and there are many more custom touches throughout the home.

Dorit recently told Us Weekly that one thing she realized during the pandemic quarantine was “that I enjoy being at home more than I thought I did.”

That’s really no surprise once you get a peek at her jaw-dropping house.

Dorit Kemsley’s Home Has a Dream Kitchen

Dorit recently told Bravo that the home features her “dream kitchen,” It features white cabinets, lots of “chic” Dolce and Gabbana appliances, a “great pantry,” double islands, and hanging brass light fixtures.

“It’s where we have meals, my kids can relax while meals are prepared, we have a great pantry — very organized,” Dorit said.

In her tour video, the 44-year-old mom of two described the kitchen as “definitely my favorite room in the house.”

“I’d say it’s my dream kitchen,” she revealed. “It’s where the magic happens.”

The kitchen also has an open floorplan that connects to a family room that features a white marble fireplace, according to Variety.

Dorit Kemsley’s Closets Are to Die For

In a separate interview, Dorit gushed to Bravo about her closet space.

“This is the first time in my marital life that I have a house where we have separate bathrooms,” she said. “And separate closets.”

Dorit and P.K. share a multi-room “suite” complete with a fireplace and terrace. Her separate closet is big enough to house boutique-style mannequins and a glass-top island for her jewelry collection. The Beverly Beach founder also has a separate room filled with shelving solely used for her massive collection of shoes and handbags, as well as a glam room complete with a vanity and enough extra space for her full hair and makeup team to work their magic.

As for those separate bathrooms, Dorit’s is adorned in white marble and P.K.’s in black.

Fans have also gotten glimpses of some of the bedrooms in the home, as well as the modern, open staircase that leads up to them.

The upstairs of the home also features a second family room. Dorit and P.K.’s dream house was briefly listed for sale last year as the couple considered moving to an even larger space, but they decided to pull it off the market, according to The Sun.

