RHOBH Star Shares Old Photo Amid Divorce Rumors

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley shared a photo of her family in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This Thanksgiving, I am reminded once more how fortunate I am for family and friends who bring an abundance of joy throughout the year. Wishing you and yours health and happiness this Thanksgiving and always,” Kemsley captioned the post.

The post comes on the heels of rumors that Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, have been having marital issues. While many fans commented on the photo expressing joy seeing the family together, many didn’t seem to realize that the pic is about a year old. In fact, one from the same photoshoot appears on Kemsley’s feed in December 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Didn’t Notice That the Photo Dorit Kemsley Posted Was Old

It seems as though many fans didn’t realize that the photo that Dorit Kemsley shared of her family was about a year old. Some people analyzed what was going on in the photo, while others thought the picture was new.

“Oh dear that gap between them in the photo isn’t good,” read a comment.

“How does Jagger get cuter and cuter each year!? Happy to see you two together,” someone else said.

“Or is this last year,” another person wondered.

“I thought they were heading for divorce?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

A few other people pointed out that Dorit Kemsley’s hair was “back to blond,” but that’s not the case. She is still rocking a darker shade, as evidenced by a more recent Instagram post that appeared to be taken in 2023.

It’s unknown why Dorit Kemsley reshared the old pic. PK Kemsley shared a couple of posts around the Thanksgiving holiday, but both featured his daughter, Phoenix, and not his wife. The couple also shares son, Jagger.

Dorit Kemsley & PK Kemsley Say Divorce Rumors Aren’t True

According to People magazine, there have been rumors circulating online that the Kemsley’s marriage is over and that the two have already begun living separately. In an effort to calm the masses, the duo released a joint statement.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage,” their statement began.

“We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true,” they added.

On season 13 premiere of RHOBH, Dorit Kemsley has admitted to having a challenging year with her husband. She has seemingly bonded more with Kyle Richards, who is currently separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Dorit Kemsley has posted her husband on Instagram fairly regularly, with a snap featuring the two of them uploaded on November 3, 2023. Meanwhile, PK Kemsley’s feed has no sign of his wife since July 2023.

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sonogram Photo, Suggests Daughter Is Pregnant