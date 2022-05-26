Some Fans Are Suspicious of Dorit Kemsley’s Behavior on RHOBH

The first episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 had footage from a home invasion that occurred at PK and Dorit Kemsley’s home in Encino.

In addition to the security camera footage — which many fans had previously seen — viewers got a first-hand account of what happened when two men broke into the home and held Dorit at gunpoint while her two children slept in another room.

Dorit recalled being yelled at by one of the men who demanded that she stay quiet and tell them where the pricey items were in the home. She shared the terrifying experience with her friends the day after the break-in occurred, and the aftermath has been filmed for RHOBH.

After the first two episodes aired, some fans took to Reddit to discuss what Bravo cameras captured, and several people accused Dorit of “acting.”

A Reddit Thread Titled ‘Dorit Over Acting’ Has Dozens of Comments

Fans watched as Dorit went into great detail when telling her friends — and her husband — what it was like when she was put in a life or death situation. However, many RHONJ fans thought that her depiction was a bit too embellished.

“That scene with PK on Episode 2 felt like they were acting so hard. It was so obvious,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“The next day full beat face with hair done and all. I’m sorry I just can’t take any of the BS seriously. I know we don’t all react the same to trauma but as someone who has survived a gun to the head and a whole night of being terrorized and threatened with death none of it makes sense. I’d be inconsolable and looking for a new house not getting ready for the next party,” another person wrote.

“The scene at Kyle’s struck a wrong note with me. Her acting it out made me question it when I really hadn’t before. I like PK, he’s brought some really funny moments into the mix, but I know their financial issues have made them questionable over the years. IDK… the whole thing just seems off,” someone else said.

Fans Have Been Questioning the Legitimacy of the Home Invasion Since Season 12 Began

There has been quite a bit of chatter surrounding PK and Dorit’s home invasion, and several people seem to think that there are some things that just don’t add up. Some have gone so far as to suggest that the robbery was fake — or a set-up.

“The fact that they filmed the day after should be enough of a red flag. PK going to Kyle’s after a flight home? Why weren’t they with their kids? Where were their kids? I’ve never experienced a trauma like that but if I did I’d probably want to be with my family in a quiet safe space and not in front of a camera crew,” a comment on the thread about Dorit read.

“PK rolling into town and they filmed seeing each other for the first time after the attack is setting off alarm bells on my internal BS detector,” a second person added.

“I would like to know if there is ANY way that we will ever know the truth about what happened that night? I personally think it was planned by PK and Dorit,” a third comment read.

