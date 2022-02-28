Dorit Kemsley Criticized For Lavish Birthday Party for Daughter Phoenix

Dorit Kemsley was just in party mode—again.

Two weeks after throwing a lavish, pirate-themed birthday party for her son Jagger, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was at it again with an over-the-top bash for her little girl, Phoenix, as she turned six.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Kemsley shared highlights from Phoenix’s pastel, Pop-It themed party. The Beverly Beach founder gave a shout-out to the DJ and a song and dance team she hired, as well as her go-to party planner, Dash Event Planning. In the video, Kemsley showed off the elaborate, flower-filled tablescapes, a light-up dance floor, and a Pop-It Shop convenience store set up that was loaded with Phoenix-approved products. There was also a tiered birthday cake with a rainbow of layers, balloon archways, and tons of food and snacks for the guests.

“An unforgettable birthday celebration for our beautiful little angel Phoenix,” Kemsley captioned the clip. “This is 6!”

Several of the party guests posted messages in the comment section to thank the RHOBH star for the invite.

“It was HEAVENNNNNNN. Thank you for having us and happy birthday to the battle queen!!!” wrote Kemsley’s RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

But some followers criticized Kemsley for her extravagant kiddie party.

Dorit Kemsley Received Some Negative Comments About Her Party for Phoenix

While the party guests — and the birthday girl– were all smiles, some social media commenters took issue with Kemsley’s over-the-top birthday celebration. Several commenters accused the Bravo star of spoiling her kids.

“Whatever happened to Chuck E Cheese?” one follower asked.

“How wonderfully decadent for a six-year-old. My kid went and got an ice cream cone with a few friends when he turned 6,” another wrote.

“We had pizza and went bowling,” a third added.

“Teaching the child that love equals excessive material items. Not good,” came another comment.

Others questioned the flaunting of the wealth just a few months after Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint while she was home alone with her children. (Kemsley has said her children are unaware of the robbery.)

“I am surprised she is posting the extravagance of it after having been robbed a while ago. I would have kept it low-key myself,” one fan wrote.

“Wow 6..what will 16 be like?” another asked. “You must remember to thank God you can celebrate your sweet girl in this expensive way. There are lots of people out there counting pennies for dinner.”

Others included the hashtag #prayforUkraine and urged Kemsley and her followers to donate to humanitarian organizations for those in need.

Dorit Kemsley is Not the First RHOBH Star to Throw an Extravagant Kiddie Party

Kemsley loves to go all-out for her kids’ parties. It was just two weeks ago that she hosted a pirate-themed party for her son Jagger’s 8th birthday. The catered bash featured a treasure chest spilling with coins and jewels, lavish banners and balloons, and a giant cake that was shaped like a pirate ship.

And for Phoenix’s fifth birthday last year, Kemsley threw her a unicorn-themed party. In pics posted on Instagram, she showed off floral displays, balloon décor, a lavish food spread, and a large bouncy castle set up outside. There also appeared to be a balloon maker on site for the event.

But years before Kemsley’s kiddie parties, veteran RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong was criticized for a Mad Hatter-themed bash she had for her daughter, Kennedy, During the first season of the Bravo reality show, Armstrong wrote about the party on her Bravo blog and gushed about “the magician and a team of amazing fairies” who dressed the pint-sized guests in tea party attire for “a fairy-led treasure hunt through the intricate grounds of the estate.” The $60,000 party also featured real gold Barbie necklaces as party favors.

