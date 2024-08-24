Dorit Kemsley Shares Message for Husband PK Amidst Separation

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley announced their separation in May 2024, but she’s stilling wishing him a happy birthday.

Dorit took to her Instagram story on August 23 with birthday message for her estranged husband, writing, “Happy birthday [PK] 🎉 Lots of love from me and the munchkins 🫶,” alongside a throwback selfie of the couple and their children Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8.

Dorit and PK haven’t shared any updates publicly since releasing the since-deleted statement, which read in part, “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

Dorit did confirm, however, that her relationship will be discussed on RHOBH season 14, which does not have a confirmed premiere date yet. She told TMZ in July 2024 “Oh yeah everything’s on the show. Reality show. It’s our reality! One day at a time. I’m not hiding anything.”

PK Kemsley Spent His Birthday With Mauricio Umansky

While PK didn’t spend his birthday with his wife, he was joined by a familiar face from RHOBH. In an August 23 Instagram story he wrote “Vegas baby” as he boarded a private jet with some of his friends, including fellow RHOBH Househusband Mauricio Umansky.

“It’s time, baby, it’s time. Thank you for joining me on my birthday Mauricio,” PK said in another slide from his story once they were on the plane.

“It’s my absolute pleasure and I’m so excited to have a good time with you and celebrate your 37th birthday,” Umansky responded, rounding down PK’s actual age by 20 years.

“Thank you son, and thank you for remaining my dear, dear friend. My simple, dear friend.”

PK shared another video from his birthday on August 23, featuring his friend and client Boy George singing “Happy Birthday” to him on stage in Las Vegas. In his caption, PK (who gave up drinking around December 2023) shared some reflections on this past year. “It def feels strange, I’m not where I thought I’d be, I’m work in progress, but I’m firmly in recovery, I have my health, my family and kids are all well, I’ve kept my zest for life, haven’t forgotten where I come from and definitely feel loved, I need to continue to heal, continue to joke and laugh and embrace my life as it is now, not yesterday or even tomorrow,” PK wrote in his caption.

Garcelle Beauvais Says Dorit Kemsley is ‘Activated’ on RHOBH Season 14

Despite not sharing much about her separation publicly, one of Dorit’s RHOBH co-stars implied that it has affected how she behaved during season 14 filming.

In an August 2024 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”, Garcelle Beauvais said, “This season, I’m not allowed to say a lot, but she is on fire. And I think that’s because a lot of things are going on with her. She’s definitely activated, and you know where it’s coming from, there’s lots going on. But everybody has stuff going on, so are we going to excuse that?”

