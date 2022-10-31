RHOBH Star Trashes Reunion Couch: PHOTO

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star left something behind at the season 12 reunion.

Following the taping of the brutal, three-part update special, eagle-eyed viewers got an eye full as the glammed-up stars rose from the white couch they had been sitting on all day to do a season-ending toast. But one of the Housewives left part of her reunion look all over the cushions.

Dorit Kemsley Left a Self-Tanner Stain All Over the Reunion Couch

For the RHOBH season 12 reunion, the set was decorated to mimic the patio at the famous Beverly Hill Hotel, complete with pink striped umbrellas. But one of the white couches that were used by set designers will need a major cleaning after the Bravo stars’ visit.

In photos posted by Page Six, a giant spray tan mark was visible on the seat that Dorit Kemsley had been sitting in. The outlet noted that after the cast stood up to do a season-ending toast, Kemsley’s co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff noticed the stain and discreetly tried to rearrange the decorative pillows to hide it so Kemsley wouldn’t be embarrassed.

But some fans did notice it, and they took to social media to react.

“The CHICEST spray tanned couch I’ve ever seen,” one fan joked, in reference to Kemsley’s infamous gushing over the “chic” merch that guest star Jamie Leigh Curtis showed off earlier in the season as she promoted a charity.

Other commenters used the occasion to poke fun at Kemsley’s fan nickname, “Doritos.”

“Rlly putting a whole new meaning to “Dorito,” on fan wrote. “Doritos left some of the little cheese dust sprinkled on the couch,” another cracked.

Others were more concerned about the couch than any embarrassment Kemsley would face.

“I am cringing at the set deck team having to return this rental. I wonder what the damage costs were, and if the line producer will work it into the budget from now on,” one commenter wrote.

“Honestly what was Bravo thinking with the cream color couch? Most of the women spray tan or use body makeup. Andy isn’t getting his deposit back hahaha,” another chimed in.

In a Reddit thread, other fans noted that a proper spray tan shouldn’t stain if it is applied and rinsed properly. Some Redditors speculated that Kemsley used body makeup or tinted lotion for her reunion glow.

Other Bravo Stars Have Been Known to Stain Furniture

Kemsley isn’t the first Bravo star to stain a couch. In an early RHOBH season in 2013, Lisa Vanderpump complained that co-star Adrienne Maloof’s self-tanner stained her furniture, according to Hollywood Life.

More recently, “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul revealed that Kathryn Dennis once accidentally stained her couch with spray tan. “It took us an hour and a half to get the spray tan off,” Altschul said, per BravoTV.com.

That reveal was made after Craig Conover spilled red wine on the grand dame’s $45,000 couch as well as the rug it sat on. In a confessional, Conover admitted, “This might be the worst thing that I’ve ever done drunk. And that’s saying something.”

