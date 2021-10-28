Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint During Home Robbery While Both Kids Were Sleeping

Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint during a home robbery on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, a source told the Daily Mail. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had just returned home from a trip to London a day prior.

A source told the outlet that three men broke into Dorit and PK Kemsley’s home in Encino Hills, California, around 11 p.m. local time. Page Six confirmed this information with the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokesperson from the LAPD told the outlet that there was indeed a home invasion at the Kemsley residence on Wednesday night.

The robbers were able to get into the home by “smashing through the children’s classroom door,” Daily Mail’s source explained. Two of the men went into Dorit’s bedroom where she had been sleeping at the time. PK was in London.

The men grabbed Dorit, and she pleaded with them: “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” she said, according to the source.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit nor Her 2 Children Were Injured & No Arrests Have Been Made

The Daily Mail reports that Dorit was not injured, though the outlet’s source says that one of the men said “kill her,” when she pleaded with them to leave her children alone.

The three men went through the home for about 20 minutes, grabbing whatever they could, including an unspecified amount of jewelry, and other accessories such as handbags. It’s unclear just how much the robbers took from the home.

However, the men did not enter the bedrooms of Dorit and PK’s son, Jagger, 7, or of their daughter, Phoenix, 5.