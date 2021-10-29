‘Real Housewives’ Stars React to Dorit Kemsley’s Robbery

Dorit Kemsley’s fellow “Real Housewives” stars are standing by her after the alleged robbery of her home on October 28, 2021. Kemsley was allegedly held at gunpoint by a group of robbers who had broken into her home and threatened to kill her.

On Instagram, Kemsley’s best friend and costar, Kyle Richards, posted a photo of the family of four, writing in the caption, “Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you’re ok 🙏.”

“Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer also showed Kemsley support on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them behind-the-scenes at “Watch What Happens Live.” “Sending you lots of love @doritkemsley!!,” Singer wrote in the caption. “Praying for you and your family ❤️❤️🙏 Xoxo.”

And, on Twitter, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof wrote, “Sending prayers and strength to @doritkemsley1 and her family. So horrific!!!”

Kemsley Allegedly Begged the Intruders Not to Kill Her

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the robbers allegedly entered Kemsley’s home a little before 11 p.m., when she and her children were sleeping. Kemsley’s husband, P.K., was out of town at the time.

The report reputed that Kemsley was woken up to the burglars standing at the end of her bed. “Don’t hurt my babies,” Kemsley allegedly said. “Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.”

The robbers then spent 20 minutes taking all of Kemsley’s jewelry and handbags from her home. According to The Daily Mail, Kemsley is “traumatized” by the terrifying ordeal.

“A home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Us Weekly following the incident. “We don’t have specific details of the investigating detective or if a gun was used or not. We’re getting very vague information since it’s in its preliminary stages.”

Kemsley and Her Husband Have Issued a Statement About the Home Invasion

On October 29, 2021, Kemsley and her husband issued a joint statement on her husband’s Instagram page accompanied by a photo of their family. “Dear Friend’s and Followers,” Kemsley wrote. “I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support . Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love . We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok.”

Kemsley continued, writing, “I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly. Much Love. PK and Dorit.”

In the comments section, the couple received many words of support from their Bravo costars, including Andy Cohen. “We are all so grateful everyone is OK,” Cohen wrote. “And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger.”

Viewers can catch the final part of the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

