Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Filmed RHOBH Days After Robbery

Dorit Kemsley opened up about the frightening home invasion she endured last fall, and why it didn’t stop her from continuing to film the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In October 2021, the Beverly Beach founder was home alone with her young children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, when armed robbers broke in and confronted her in her bedroom. Dorit came face to face with the intruders but her children slept through the entire ordeal.

In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Dorit explained that the burglary at her Encino, California home coincided with the beginning of filming for the 12th season of RHOBH, but she never considered not returning to film with her co-stars.

“Had there been any other outcome, you know, where my children had woken up and seen [what happened] — God forbid — it would’ve probably been different and I wouldn’t have gone back into filming,” she told the outlet. “They didn’t know anything. So, I decided, you know, this is what I need to do and it’s gonna help me. Rather than just stay home and wallow in this. I wanna keep life as normal as possible. I wanted to, you know, continue my commitment to the show.”

Dorit Kemsley Revealed That Viewers Will See How the Days Following the Robbery Played Out for Her

Dorit told Us that she felt “very fortunate to have come out there” after the home invasion. She added that while her unaware children had a “normal day” the morning after, Bravo’s cameras captured the aftermath of the terrifying incident.

“I showed everything,” she revealed. “What I was going through. I think you’ll see this season, you know, the various stages. It’s gonna be interesting, even for me, you know, once the show airs to look back and to be reminded of that. And I think it will be therapeutic and cathartic in some way.”

She also credited her RHOBH co-stars, which include Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna, as being by her side “at the very beginning” as she began to heal from the trauma.

In a second interview, Dorit confirmed that the robbery will “absolutely” be a storyline on RHOBH.

“We had just started filming when it happened,” she told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” show on January 13. “Because of the outcome and my kids not knowing what had happened, it was very important for me that normal life resumed. It was also important that, you know, the robbers, they can take all the material things but you don’t want to feel like they take your livelihood.”

“I showed it all, what I was going through,” the Bravo star added. “[The RHOBH’s crew] were there for the entire process. I was very open and very honest. I’ve done therapy and I’ve done what I need to do to kind of progress, and you’ll see all that in the new season.”

Dorit Kemsley Revealed She Threw Herself Back Into Her Work

The wealthy reality star was robbed of over $1 million in valuables when burglars stormed her bedroom last October 27, per NBC News. But just three days later, Dorit was back to work with the Housewives.

Photos shared by the Real Housewives Franchise and Queens of Bravo Instagram accounts showed Dorit getting out of a car and seated at a table for the first group filming event for season 12 on October 30th.

Hours before the RHOBH filming took place, Dorit shared her first public statement about the robbery and revealed that it would be business as usual for her. In an emotional post to her Instagram page, she thanked fans for their support.

“I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible,” she added. “I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.”

Dorit Kemsley Took a Break From Social Media

While she returned to work, Dorit did take a break from social media as a way to refocus her energy. Dorit’s husband, P.K., addressed her absence after a fan noted that she hadn’t posted to social media in more than a month.

“She’s taking a break, here’s a quick update,” P.K. replied (via a screenshot posted by Bravo Gypsy.) “She got more beautiful and has been working, looking after her family and she will return when she feels like it … she’s enjoying the break and I’m enjoying her awesome cooking

On January 12, 2022, she made a brief return to Instagram to wish longtime pal Kyle Richards a happy birthday.

*I’ll be back to posting soon, I promise,” she wrote to fans. “I just needed some time away to focus on family and myself and all things important to me; and it’s been very helpful and healthy for me. Love you all (well most of you, the nice ones anyway!) lol!!!”