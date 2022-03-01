Dorit Kemsley Gives Update on Home Invasion Investigation & Mental Health

Dorit Kemsley updates fans on the ongoing investigation into her armed home invasion plus her mental health following the “traumatic” event.

While appearing on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, the subject of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s 2021 home invasion came up.

Dorit Kemsley Says Investigation Into Robbery Is ‘Ongoing’

In October 2021, The Daily Mail reported that Kemsley suffered a robbery in her Encino Hills home.

“Two of the suspects walked into Kemsley’s bedroom while she was sleeping. She woke to them standing at the end of her bed,” the outlet reported at the time.

Shortly after the robbery Kemsley revealed details about the night to Extra TV.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life,” Kemsley told the outlet.

Now, more than four months removed from the robbery, Kemsley is speaking out and viewers are wondering if there has been any headway in terms of finding who robbed her.

“I believe it’s ongoing,” she said on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast “I haven’t gotten any recent updates.”

Dorit Kemsley Says She Is ‘Continuing to Put One Foot in Front of the Other’ Following Home Invasion Robbery Where She Was Held at Gunpoint

“I’m continuing to put one foot in front of the other,” Kemsley said on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast, “I took a little break from social media and I’ve really been able to focus on myself and the family and it’s been wonderful… [But] you can’t help but be changed. It is par for the course and it is something that you have to deal with your own way because there’s no right or wrong way.”

She also revealed a former housewife Teddi Mellencamp has helped her to work through the “traumatic event.”

“Teddi introduced me to a wonderful, wonderful therapist that specializes in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and so I had the very fortunate experience to go right into that. And I think particularly with this type of therapy when you’re living through a traumatic event and you do the EMDR within the first three months, it’s really helpful,” she said on the podcast.

She also revealed her decision to continue filming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was due, in part, to wanting to keep her life as normal as she could.

“That was one aspect to my decision to continue filming and to really show everything I was going through and the second thing is when you go through something like this and you’re as vulnerable as you are, take the material things, take the bags, the jewelry, whatever, I’m okay with that. But you know what? You can’t take my livelihood. You can’t take my life,” she said on the podcast. “It’s my work and it felt very important to have that, seize that, and… It felt like the right thing to do.”

