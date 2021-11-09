WATCH: LAPD Posts Video of Robbers Breaking in to Dorit Kemsley’s Home

The Los Angeles Police Department has released video taken from security cameras outside PK & Dorit Kemsley’s home in Encino Hills, the night that three men broke in.

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, armed men entered the home while the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was there with her two small children. A source told the Daily Mail that Dorit was “held at gunpoint” as her children slept in their bedrooms around 11 p.m. local time.

The men were able to gain access to the house by “smashing through the children’s classroom door,” the Daily Mail’s source explained. In the video, the men can be seen walking up either the side or the back of the Kemsley’s home, and using a tool to break the glass.

On November 8, 2021, the LAPD uploaded the black and white security footage to YouTube, likely in hopes of receiving tips or any information on the three robbers.

According to Page Six, no arrests were made in the case following the burglary report.

The three men went through the Kemsley home, and grabbed whatever they could, spending about 20 minutes inside before fleeing out the door they entered through. According to NBC News, they made off with about $1 million in jewelry and other valuable items.

As you can see in the video, two men walked together wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up, and some type of masks covering most of their faces. They both appeared to be wearing long, dark-colored pants, and sneakers. Although it’s hard to make out, they both appear to be wearing gloves. One of the men was wearing a backpack. It is unclear if any of the suspects were carrying weapons.

The two men approach a glass door and appear to discuss how they plan on entering the home. After the glass is broken, one of the burglars appears to poke his head in and listen for something — perhaps an alarm.

Later on, two of the men are seen carrying things out of the house either in bags or wrapped in a large sheet, and handing the items off to someone else who was standing outside of the gate. At least one man was carrying a flashlight as he exits the property. All three men left in what looks to be a pickup truck.

Both PK & Dorit Have Released Statements Following the Break in

Following the break-in, both Dorit and PK spoke out on social media. Dorit uploaded the Instagram post seen above. “More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out,” she captioned the post.

The post received quite a bit of feedback, including well wishes and love from Dorit’s “RHOBH” cast mates.

Days earlier, PK took to the platform to share a statement.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly,” PK wrote in a statement on his Instagram account on October 29, 2021. He had been in London at the time of the robbery.

