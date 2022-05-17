Fans Confused After RHOBH Star’s ‘Weird’ Kiss Involving Co-Star’s Husband

On the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” fans got to hear the first-hand account of the robbery that took place at PK and Dorit Kemsley’s home.

Bravo aired footage from the Kemsleys’ security system, showing the suspects breaking into the home and carrying items out one of the doors. An emotional Dorit explained her traumatizing experience to her friends during a gathering at Kyle and Mauricio’s house.

“When PK is out of town, the kids always sleep with me,” Dorit told the other Housewives and Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, the day after the robbery. She explained that her daughter, Phoenix, fell asleep in her bed, but she moved to her to her own room that night. When the men broke into the home, they did not disrupt the children; Phoenix and her older brother, Jagger, don’t know that the home was burglarized.

Dorit recalled pleading for her life as one of the men held a gun to her back and threatened to kill her.

Meanwhile, PK was in London at the time of the break-in. When he flew home, he went directly from the airport to Richards’ home to reunite with his wife. When he walked in, he embraced an emotional Dorit.

Something that happened after his arrival had some fans confused.

Dorit Kissed Mauricio on the Back/Shoulder & Several Fans Thought it Was ‘Weird’

In a tender moment between Mauricio and PK, Dorit wrapped her rounds around the two men and kissed Mauricio’s back/shoulder before sitting down on the couch next to her husband.

Some RHOBH took to Reddit to discuss the shoulder kiss, calling it things like “weird” and “creepy.”

“Did you see the hug where Mauricio embraces PK in the last part of Episode 1? Dorit kisses Mauricio’s shoulder as they release… It just felt… bizarre? Idk. Just want to know I’m not the only one who saw it and was confused. Lol,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“Lol, my daughter this morning was like, ‘Wait, did she just kiss Mauricio’s shoulder???'” another comment read.

“Omg I saw that too and was like WHAT THE F*** just happened!!! SO weird!!!” someone else added.

“Omg I’m so glad I’m not the first person to think that back kiss was weird,” a third person wrote.

“I saw it and had the same perplexed reaction,” a fourth Reddit user said.

A Blind About a Housewife Having an Affair With Another Housewife’s Husband Surfaced, but Most Fans Don’t Believe it

The scene in episode one led some fans to speculate on a blind that claims that a “Real Housewives” star was having an affair with one of her co-stars’ husbands.

Several Redditors suggested that the blind — if true — could be about Dorit and Mauricio. Others pointed out that the blind was published after the shoulder kiss and could just be a way to get people talking.

“I instantly thought Dorit and Mo. I hate that because I love to think of him as this stand up handsome and high as hell husband and father… but it plays after the first episode creepy Dorito shoulder/back smooch,” a Redditor wrote.

“Is this why Dorit kissed Mo’s back during that group hug?” someone else asked.

It seems that most RHOBH fans don’t actually think that the blind is true, though most agree that the exchange between Dorit and Mauricio was odd.

“Who knows if this blind is even true and not just something made up to get people worked up after the weird shoulder-kiss scene…” someone added.

“Probably someone saw Dorit kissing Mauricio’s back and ran with it lol,” suggested another Reddit user.

“I love and hate blinds items. I’ve been thinking about this since you posted it and I don’t believe this one. I’ve come to the conclusion that some weirdo concocted this story based on Dorit kissing Maricio’s arm accidentally OR because Mo was being extra polite and apologetic to Erika and kissed her hand. I think he’s an easy target for cheating rumors because he’s a schmoozer. Which is what he needs to be to be successful in his career,” another Redditor pointed out.

