SEE IT: Dorit Kemsley Posts Controversial Photo of Her Kids

Dorit Kemsley shared a picture of her two kids, Jagger and Phoenix, holding a Rick Caruso for mayor sign and fans have been reacting to it on social media.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared the pic on her Instagram Stories before sharing it as part of a Reel on her Instagram feed on election day, sparking a discussion on Reddit. In the photo, which appeared to be taken inside a classroom or perhaps in a play area inside the Kemsley’s home, Jagger and Phoenix were all smiles as they stood together holding the hand-made sign.

In the caption of the post, Kemsley recalled her home burglary, and saying that the “trauma” made her “far more sensitive to what is happening around” her.

“Today is the day we can change the trajectory of what is happening in this great city of Los Angles and make it better and safer for our children. I don’t typically use this platform for politics, it’s not my nature, but I know this is the time I must speak up and beg those people who are undecided to go cast your vote for @rickcarusola. I believe he will not only make this city safer he will also make it thrive once again,” she continued, encouraging people to vote.

Here's what you need to know:

Several People Debated Children Promoting Elections by Way of Their Parents

Shortly after Kemsley shared the photo of her two kids on social media, a conversation on Reddit took shape. More than 200 comments have been posted on the thread and fans have been debating the post — while others have been dragging Kemsley for her politics.

“I honestly dislike people on either side using their kids this way. The kids can’t vote and it’s weird to use them as voting props,” one comment read.

“I’m a bleeding heart liberal and even when my friend posted her kids baking and posing with ‘Bye Don’ cookies when Biden won, I was so grossed out,” someone else wrote.

“Indoctrination before consent happens in so many ways and is always some form of extreme, whether extremist or mundane. This picture is pretty gross on lots of levels. For a candidate that’s pro-life, pretty f***** up to use your kids,” a third Redditor added.

“I hate people using their kids as any kind of political prop. They’re way too young to understand what they’re doing and the platform it’s being shown to,” a fourth echoed.

A Very Different Conversation Transpired on Instagram After Kemsley Shared the Post

While Redditors were focused on Kemsley’s kids, many Instagram users felt that Kemsley’s support of Caruso for mayor contradicted her support of the charity Homeless Not Toothless, which was featured on season 12 of RHOBH.

“How are you platforming ‘homeless not toothless’ when you’re promoting a candidate who criminalizes homelessness?” one person commented on Kemsley’s Instagram post.

“Your profile still has a fundraiser for Homeless Not Toothless while advocating for a candidate that wants to criminalize our most vulnerable population. Such a shame, and also not surprising,” someone else wrote.

Kemsley hasn’t responded to the backlash.

