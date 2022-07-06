PHOTO: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Spotted With Cigarette & Fans Can’t Believe She’s a Smoker

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was caught smoking a cigarette and many fans were surprised to learn that she is a smoker.

On June 27, 2022, Julia Carusillo, who runs the Instagram account “Real Housewives Smoking,” shared a picture of Dorit Kemsley standing outside of a building with a cigarette in her mouth. Someone sent the snap into Carusillo who shared it with the internet.

“I just manifested dorit smoking a cigarette (with visual aid from beloved internet friends) after days of saying to anyone who would listen ‘dorit, andy and garcelle are bussin down on cigs all weekend in cannes but i haven’t found proof.’ thank you for this, my soldiers… i needed it,” Carusillo captioned the post.

Kemsley was wearing a matching sweatpants and sweatshirt set and a pair of white high top sneakers. She had a black handbag tucked under her arm as she puffed on a cigarette. Fans took to social media to react to the photo, which was shared in fan groups and on various Instagram pages.

This isn’t the first time that Kemsley was caught smoking, either. A photo of the RHOBH star holding a cigarette in her hand was posted on the account’s feed in July 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Kemsley’s Cigarette Photo

Kemsley smoking a cigarette was odd to many fans, most of whom had no idea that she smokes. Cigarettes really aren’t a thing on the “Real Housewives” franchise, even when the women are at an event, so seeing the reality stars with cigarettes out and about in real life tends to be surprising.

“I would have never thought she smoked,” one Facebook user commented on the photo after it was shared in a fan group.

“Wow they hide the smoking so well,” someone else said.

“I always imagined she smelled like Dolce not menthol cigs,” a third person added.

“Oh wow. Does she not know about wrinkles and smoking,” a fourth Facebook user pointed out.

More reactions poured in on Instagram.

“I think it’s funny that she gives PK s*** for drinking Diet Coke but she smokes,” one comment on a fan account read.

“She can smoke whatever she likes after what she went through,” another Instagram user wrote.

Several ‘Housewives’ Are Smokers

In June 2022, Carusillo wrote an article for Gawker that took a sort of deep dive to find out about your favorite Housewives lighting up cigarettes when Bravo cameras aren’t filming.

Other franchise stars who have been caught lighting up include “Real Housewives of New York” stars Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak Biermann.

Some other reality stars associated with the franchise have been spotted smoking cigars. They include “Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Monique Samuels and former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson.

If cigarettes or cigars aren’t a passion, there are plenty of “Real Housewives” who have hit the vape pen from time to time, including “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

READ NEXT: Fans Confused After RHOBH Star’s ‘Weird’ Kiss Involving Co-Star’s Husband