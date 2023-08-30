RHOBH Star Says Dorit Kemsley & Husband ‘Were Struggling’ in Their Relationship

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne revealed she regrets a comment she made about her castmate Dorit Kemsley’s marriage at the 2022 BravoCon in October 2022. While recording the August 28 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Jayne referenced that Andy Cohen asked her “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to Splitsville next?” during a “Watch What Happens Live” taping at the fan convention. The “Pretty Mess” singer said she did not “want to answer this question because [she] feel[s] bad” before walking to the middle of the stage and stating, “I think it’s Dorit and [her husband] PK [Kemsley].”

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Jayne shared she wished she had not named the Kemsleys as the Bravo couple she believed would break up. She revealed the pair was going through marital issues when she made the comment. The 52-year-old asserted, however, that she was unaware her castmate and her husband were “having a problem” during the 2022 BravoCon.

“It bothers me very much. You know why? Because I didn’t know they were having a problem. I was being in the moment and if you look back, you hear me say, ‘I don’t want to answer this question,’” said Jayne.

The RHOBH star stated that she immediately texted Dorit Kemsley to apologize for her remark.

“I knew she took it bad when I texted her and there was no response,” said the reality television personality.

Judge chimed in that she did not understand Dorit Kemsley’s response, stating, “I come from the mentality, like, if it’s not true, then laugh it off.” Jayne replied that her remark about the Kemsleys’ relationship was true.

“That was the problem. And I didn’t know. And then she told me. And Dorit also revealed some other things that happened to her, you know, post-home evasion [in October 2021] that are pretty heavy,” said Jayne.

She asserted that “had [she] known that, [she] would’ve never f***** said it.” The mother of one also shared that she believes Dorit Kemsley and her husband “are the most fun.” In addition, she referenced that the Kemsleys are not the only RHOBH couple who have had marital issues. As fans are aware, reports began circulating that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated.

“It comes out that Kyle and Mauricio were struggling, Dorit and PK were [also] struggling in their marriages,” said Jayne.

Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards Commented on Erika Jayne’s BravoCon Remark

Dorit Kemsley mentioned Jayne’s remark about her relationship in an April 2023 interview with Page Six. She stated that while she and her husband were not “happy with what Erika said at BravoCon,” they have remained friends.

“You have to look at things in isolation and accept that we’ve also had a friendship for seven years,” shared Kemsley.

Kemsley is not the only RHOBH star who weighed in on Jayne’s BravoCon comment. Richards shared that she took issue with the remark about the Kemsleys’ marriage during an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

“I was so shocked and honestly, I mean, I don’t know why she did that because I know PK and Dorit better than anybody in the group … they are a really loving and supportive couple,” stated Richards.

She also said she was aware Jayne stated that the comment was meant to be a joke. The “Halloween” actress asserted, however, that “jokes are supposed to be funny.” In addition, Richards stated that she believed Jayne’s remark would cause rumors to swirl about the Kemsleys’ marriage.

“I know from experience, these things follow you no matter what. She can say ‘I was joking’ but then for a while now people are going to say, ‘They are going to be the next couple for sure.’ The next thing you know, people are saying ‘Oh I’ve heard they’ve been having problems,’” stated the 54-year-old.

Erika Jayne Addressed Reports About Kyle Richards’ Marriage

Jayne addressed reports about Richards’ relationship during July 2023 with PRIDE. She stated she was “going to let Kyle speak for herself” about her marriage.

“It’s not anyone else’s place to comment on her marriage but her. Because only she and Mauricio really know what’s going on out there. I’ve seen Kyle and she’s good,” said Jayne.

Richards and Umansky released joint statements about the state of their marriage on July 3. According to the Instagram statement, the pair were not divorcing. However, they noted they “have had a rough year.” Richards and Umansky also wrote that “[t]here has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” and requested to have privacy.