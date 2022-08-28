Dorit Kemsley Reprimanded for ‘Clueless’ Video

A recent social media post by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley raised fans’ eyebrows and prompted a lot of questions as she wished her husband Paul “P.K.” Kemsley a happy birthday.

While the Bravo star posted a sweet caption in tribute to her husband, fans weren’t so sure about the video accompanying it as it showed the couple posing together in her closet, showing off her shoes and bags. “Happy birthday to the man whole stole my heart,” Kemsley wrote. “The best times in my life have always been with you. May your wishes come true today, and always. Lots of love from me and the babies.”

Many Bravo fans called out Kemsley for showing off her closet so soon after their home was robbed. Just before season 12 of RHOBH began filming, on October 27, 2021, the Kemsley home was robbed while their children were home and P.K. Kemsley was abroad. The robbery was a big talking point in season 12 as Dorit Kemsley shared that she was held at gunpoint.

To note, the video posted by Kemsley was first shared on her TikTok just prior to the robbery, on October 5, 2021. She reused the video for her husband’s birthday post on Instagram on August 23, 2022.

Kemsley Was Criticized on Social Media for Showing Off Her Closet

Fans took to the comments of Kemsley’s post and other social media platforms to call out the RHOBH star for her decision to post her closet. “Happy bday but not sure I’d be posting this with a replenished closet after such an incident,” someone wrote on Instagram. Another agreed, “Seriously??? After your ordeal, you’re flashing your wealth again??” Someone said, “Aren’t you nervous about showing your closet after what happened?”

Someone created a Reddit thread titled, “Dorit’s closet – in light of their robbery, does it seem smart to post an IG reel of a lot of expensive items?” One person commented, “I’m convinced a lot of her stuff is probably high quality fakes. Didn’t she say a lot of her bags were taken? Seems like a bad idea to flaunt your goods like this.”

Someone wrote, “this post after kim [Kardashian]’s robbers admitted that they spent years researching her closet through her social media posts seems so unsafe. like hello, tone down the bragging before you get robbed again.” Another added, “They are clueless.” Someone else said, “They can’t help themselves. Must. Show. Off.” One person wrote, “Seriously, that’s so dumb…” Another added, “I’d don’t care what type of security u have – why create a target for the family?”

One person commented, “Are you kidding me?!?! What next? A pic that reveals her security code? Their need to show off is clearly greater than their fear of being robbed. Every time you think this cast can get anymore f***** up they prove you wrong!!” Fans also slammed Kemsley on Facebook in a post titled, “After a home invasion you’re REALLY gonna do an Instagram reel from your closet so that you can show the intruders what you have??!? This is the dumbest.”

Kemsley’s Home Was Robbed Shortly Before the 12th Season of RHOBH Began Filming

The premiere of RHOBH’s 12th season began just after Kemsley’s home got robbed while P.K. Kemsley was away. On October 27, 2021, Dorit Kemsley said she was held at gunpoint while her two children, aged 7 and 5, were in the home. Footage of the break-in was captured on security cameras and shared by the LAPD.

The LAPD stated that Kemsley “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

Afterward, Kemsley opened up about the “terrifying ordeal” on Instagram, thanking fans for their love and support. “It’s truly overwhelming,” she shared. “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

