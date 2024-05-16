Fans Defend ‘Real Housewives’ Star Following Big Family News

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was spotted wearing her wedding ring after she announced her split from Paul “PK” Kemsley.

The mother of two was filming for the new season of the show and paparazzi caught her wearing her large engagement ring and wedding band. The photos were posted by Page Six — and fans came to the reality star’s defense.

She was in distressed jeans and a black jacket as she filmed a scene for the upcoming season 14. Kemsley accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, a black handbag, and, of course, her diamond ring.

The Kemsleys have been married since 2015 and share two children together, Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8. Dorit joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in a full-time role on season 6 and has been a mainstay on the show ever since.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Hasn’t Filed for Divorce

Despite releasing a statement confirming their separation, neither Dorit Kemsley nor her husband have filed paperwork to legally end their marriage. For this reason, many RHOBH fans think it’s completely acceptable that Dorit is still wearing her ring.

“Separation doesn’t mean you’re not married and haven’t been married for many years,” one Instagram user commented on Page Six’s post.

“She’s separated not divorced,” another fan pointed out.

“As she should, she’s still married,” a third person echoed.

“Omg leave her alone people. I would still wear it too. Its a beautiful set,” a fourth comment read.

Indeed, in their statement posted on Instagram, neither party said anything about divorce.

“To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” it read, in part.

Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley Has Been Seen Without His Wedding Ring

Interestingly, in the weeks leading up to the former couple’s separation announcement, PK Kemsley was seen without his wedding band. Back in March, Page Six posted pics of him out and about without wearing his wedding jewelry, which fueled speculation of marital strife.

And while some people may think that PK Kemsley is checked out of his marriage, it seems as though he and Dorit are keeping things amicable.

On May 10, a photo of the two out to dinner together surfaced on social media. Moreover, neither Dorit Kemsley or her husband have deleted any of their photos together from their respective Instagram accounts.

On March 7, they celebrated their anniversary together. “Happy anniversary baby. I love you,” the “Real Housewives” star captioned a snap, which is still on her feed. On the same day, PK Kemsley posted a tribute to his wife.

“I’m here, I see you, I love you. Happy 9th anniversary and thank you,” he captioned his post. He included some photos from years past and set the slideshow to “Turn the Lights Back On” by Billy Joel.

