Fans React to Dorit Kemsley’s Yearbook Photos

Dorit Kemsley, 46, joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during its seventh season, which premiered in 2016. On August 14, 2022, a Reddit user shared two pictures of the reality television personality when she was in high school on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The first yearbook picture showed Kemsley wearing her curly brown hair in a voluminous side part. She appeared to be wearing dark lipstick and sported hoop earrings. The Connecticut native smiled brightly and looked directly at the camera. In the following photo, Kemsley posed with three of her classmates. She wore a gray shirt and pulled her hair back in a half updo.

“My sister went to high school with Dorit,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts on the Pictures of Dorit Kemsley

Several commenters shared their thoughts on the photos. Many Reddit users noted that they believed Kemsley does not resemble her younger self.

“Wow. She looks so different! Also when they showed the before and after of her teeth, I have no idea why she had them done. The before was perfect!” wrote a commenter.

“She is so unrecognisable. I would have never imagined that she is actually a brunette with curly hair!” shared another.

“The first photo doesn’t look much like her (I’m thinking the angle perhaps?) but I immediately recognized her in picture two. Dorit has always been very pretty,” commented a different person.

“Does not look the same,” shared a fourth Reddit user.

“Is this a different Dorit ? Wowza,” commented another.

“Wow… would never know that was her,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“Literally could be anyone but the current Dorit,” asserted an RHOBH viewer.

“Stop it. This is not the same person,” stated a social media user.

“There is barely a resemblance. That’s crazy,” chimed in a ninth person.

Dorit Kemsley Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna’s Behavior

In RHOBH season 12, episode 14, Kemsley hosted a dinner for the charity Homeless Not Toothless at her home. During the event, Lisa Rinna had an intense conversation with Sutton Stracke. Toward the end of the event, the “Melrose Place” actress revealed that she lashed out because she was having a difficult time following the death of her mother, Lois Rinna.

During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Kemsley shared her thoughts about Rinna’s behavior.

“Lisa was soldiering on you know. She was putting one foot in front of the other. And much like grief, it takes – however, the toll it takes on somebody, you know, you go through a wave of emotions, I can only imagine,” shared the mother of two.

The 46-year-old then referenced that she experienced trauma following her October 2021 home invasion.

“I felt that I could really, really understand what Lisa was doing because I was doing the same thing which – you live through this trauma, and all you’re doing is, you’re putting one foot in front of the other. And you’re just letting the emotions come. And dealing with them as they come,” said Kemsley.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move