‘Real Housewives’ Star Deletes Separation Announcement From Social Media

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple Dorit and PK Kemsley have deleted their separation announcement from social media.

On May 9, 2024, the Bravo couple posted a joint statement on Instagram to announce they had separated after nine years of marriage. In the statement, the Kemsleys shared plans to “reevaluate” their relationship amid months of speculation on their status.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” Dorit and PK wrote, per Page Six. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” they added.

But as of late June, the announcement was deleted from Instagram—and now fans are wondering what it means.

Fans Reacted to the Social Media Update

The Kemsleys wed in 2015 and share two children, Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8. Fans saw the couple deal with marital issues during season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The two argued about PK’s extended business trips to London and Dorit’s post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from a 2021 home invasion.

After filming ended, there were rumors that PK moved out of the family’s Encino mansion and into a hotel.

In April 2024, a source alleged to The Daily Mail that producers told Dorit Kemsley she had to share the full story “about her relationship” with her husband if she wanted to keep her full-time status on RHOBH for season 14. The Daily Mail insider alleged that Dorit was told if she refused to come clean about her marital status, she would be demoted to “friend of” status on RHOBH season 14.

The couple’s split announcement ultimately came just as filming for season 14 began.

A little more than a month later, PK posted to Instagram to share that he quit drinking and was six months sober.

Weeks later, with the separation post deleted, fans questioned what was going on with the couple.

“Maybe the separation announcement is turning into a ‘we are getting a divorce’ announcement?” one Instagram commenter speculated.

“He recently posted he was 6 months sober maybe that was a requirement she had for a reconciliation 🤷‍♀️,” another suggested.

“No, this means the season is about to start and they need to stir things up for ratings,” another chimed in.

“I think she wanted to keep her diamond 😂,” another wrote.

Dorit & PK Kemsley Previously Said They Had No Plans to Separate

Dorit & PK Kemsley previously vowed not to split up. As rumors circulated about their marriage in late 2023, they issued a statement to People magazine. While they admitted they were going through a challenging time in their marriage, the couple stated in October 2023, “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family.”

“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so,” the Kemsleys added. “Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The statement came days after a report published by In Touch Weekly alleged the two had split two months prior and that a “heartbroken” PK Kemsley was living at a Beverly Hills hotel.

