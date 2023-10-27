RHOBH Couple Deny Rumors About Their Marriage

Dorit and Kemsley say they have no plans to separate.

In a statement released on October 25, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple addressed rumors that their eight-year marriage is on the rocks.

Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley married on March 7, 2015, one year after the birth of their son, Jagger. They welcomed their daughter, Phoenix, in 2016.

But fans have been speculating on the status of the couple’s marriage, so now they are speaking out.

Dorit & PK Kemsley Said They Are Working Through Their Issues

On October 25, 2023, the Kemsleys addressed rumors about their marriage in a statement to People magazine. After admitting they’ve experienced challenges in their marriage, the couple stated, “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family.”

“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so,” they added. “Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The couple also confirmed they “openly” address issues in their marriage in the 13th season of the Bravo reality show. A press release for the show already teased that Dorit and PK “attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage,” according to BravoTV.com. A scene in the RHOBH season 13 trailer showed PK not being understanding of his wife’s post-robbery PTSD .

The Kemsleys were likely responding to an October 25 report published by Touch Weekly, in which an anonymous source alleged they had split and that a “heartbroken” PK was living at a Beverly Hills hotel.

“They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” the source claimed. “She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now, so it doesn’t affect the show.”

Other RHOBH Stars Have Talked About the Kemsleys’ Marriage

There have been rumors about Dorit and PK’s marriage for more than a year. At BravoCon 2022, Erika Jayne named them as the next Bravolebrity couple “headed to Splitsville next.” “I don’t want to answer this question because I feel bad,” Erika said in October 2022. “I think it’s Dorit and PK.

Erika Jayne later said she was bothered by what she said at BravoCon because she didn’t know the couple was struggling at the time.

“I didn’t know they were having problems.” she admitted on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in August 2023. “I knew she took it bad, and I texted her and there was no response. …I didn’t know. But then she told me. … Had I known that I would’ve never f****** said it.”

On the October 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” a caller asked RHOBH star Kyle Richards what she thought of the rumors that came out about Dorit and Kemsley’s marriage. “I did not see that,” Richards said. “That came out today? I did not see.”

After host Andy Cohen asked Richards if she had heard the rumor before, she replied, “I had not heard.”

In the comment section of a YouTube video of the WWHL segment, some fans felt that Richards feigned surprise and even smirked after denying she heard the rumors.

