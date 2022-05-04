‘Real Housewives’ Star Opens Up About Plastic Surgery After Being Body-Shamed

A “Real Housewives” star is getting candid about her decision to go under the knife and transform her body.

In March 2021, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore took to social media to attack her co-star Drew Sidora. “She needs to pay for a tummy tuck,” Moore tweeted at the time, along with a photo of Sidora. Moore got lit up on social media, with many RHOA fans thinking that she took things way too far. Even still, she never deleted her post.

Although comments like these were “hurtful,” Sidora said that it was some health issues that were brought to light that really encouraged her to get plastic surgery. In an interview with Us Weekly, the reality star explained that she got a “mommy makeover.”

“It was like the [whole] package,” she told the outlet. “Like, boobs back in place — you know, make them a little smaller cause I was having neck issues — and then I had a hernia and so they did a hernia repair and a tummy tuck. That was it. I was good. I’m happy,” she said.

Sidora has since fully recovered from her surgery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sidora Was Diagnosed With Adenomyosis

While reality television has its ups and downs, Sidora found one specific positive; she was able to open up about her diagnosis of Adenomyosis.

“The last episode I was dealing with really bad cramps. A lot of people didn’t even know I was going through it, like, throughout the season. I was taking pain medication for these intense cramps. And I was like, ‘I don’t wanna go through that this time,'” Sidora told Us Weekly.

According to WebMD, Adenomyosis causes the inside of the womb to grow thicker. The uterine lining “grows deep in the muscular wall of the uterus and thickens it.” Symptoms of Adenomyosis can include pressure on the bladder, changes in the way the muscles in the bladder contract, and painful and heavy periods.

“What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me,” Sidora previously told Page Six.

Sidora Asked Her Doctor for Help When She Decided to Have Her ‘Mommy Makeover’

Sidora figured that, since she was going to have surgery anyway, maybe her doctor could help with her Adenomyosis.

“Once I went and had that surgery, I was like, well, can we just put everything back where it should be? It was like, ‘Let’s do it while I’m down. Let me just also do something. That’s gonna make me happy.’ And that’s what I did,” she told Us Weekly.

Sidora previously told Page Six that she may eventually need a hysterectomy to alleviate her symptoms from Adenomyosis. It’s unclear if that’s what she had done.

She already filmed the new season of RHOA, which premiered on May 1, 2022. She told Us Weekly that she went into the new season looking at things differently.

“[I thought,] let’s try to get to know each other because I feel like, if they really don’t know me and know what I’m about, how can [we] have all these issues?” she questioned.

