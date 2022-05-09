‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits She Considered Divorce Amid Husband’s Scandal

A “Real Housewives” star has admitted that she considered divorcing her husband after she learned that her husband was exchanging flirty text messages with another woman.

On the season 14 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman’s season storyline appears to have been uncovered. While the couple’s marriage was a focus during season 13, things did seem to be getting better between the two by the last episode — but it appears as though there was another bump in the road.

In the first episode of season 14, Sidora opens up to newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross about issues she and Pittman were having. She revealed that she concerning found texts from his assistant on his cell phone. In one of the messages, Sidora said that Pittman’s assistant offered to give him a massage. Pittman denied there was anything going on, but also turned the tables a bit, telling his wife that she was overreacting to the situation.

It seems clear that Sidora and Pittman’s marital drama is far from over. And while they are dedicated to putting the work in, Sidora admitted that it hasn’t been easy — and she has weighed all of her options.

Sidora Revealed That She Thought About Getting a Divorce

In an interview promoting the new RHOA season, Sidora revealed that she and Pittman are still going to counseling.

“We’ve gone through counseling and we’re still in counseling so that’s nothing new, but as we grow each year, we learn things about each other. And what you guys are seeing is really just our marriage. People that know us know that one day you’re good and one day you are not. Marriage is not easy,” Sidora told Us Weekly.

She also told the outlet that divorce has crossed her mind.

“It always feels like we’re almost about to get divorced. We’re not gonna give up. We need to come back home, regroup and figure out what we’re gonna do moving forward. That’s the journey we’re on every day honestly,” she added.

She also said that she does “trust” her husband, and fans will see more of their relationship over the course of the season.

“Marriage is a roller coaster and I think I’m just willing to show that,” she said.

Some RHOA Viewers Expressed Their Feelings About Sidora & Pittman

Following the RHOA premiere, fans of the show took to Reddit to discuss Sidora — and her husband. The consensus amongst many is that Sidora doesn’t bring the drama, despite her ongoing marital issues.

“Why is Drew even on RHOA? She’s so corny and boring. Yawn,” one person asked, starting a new thread.

“I think Bravo is banking of that disaster of a marriage imploding during filming,” someone suggested.

“Her husband sucks…” a third person commented.

“She’s hoping to make sure all of America hates her husband as much as she does. It’s working,” a fourth person wrote.

“I literally get second hand embarrassment whenever she opens her mouth,” another Redditor added.

