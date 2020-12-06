Who Is RHOA Drew Sidora’s Husband?

There’s a new peach-holder on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her name is Drew Sidora! Sidora is an actress who starred in popular movies such as Step Up and White Chicks. Sidora is also the newest member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and will be making her debut on Season 13. Viewers will be introduced to her family, her friends, and, of course, her husband.

Sidora is married to a man named Ralph Pittman. According to Distractify, the couple got married in August 2014, and they have three children together. One of their children is from Sidora’s previous relationship, and they have welcomed two more children since they’ve been married. On his Instagram page, Pittman posts a lot of photos of Sidora and his children. Most recently, Pittman posted an adorable video of him and Sidora dancing with their daughter for a TikTok.

According to Pittman’s LinkedIn profile, he is currently working as a Client Executive at Gartner, which is a research and advisory company. Pittman attended Rutgers University, where he studied economics. According to his Instagram profile, it looks like Pittman is also a musician.

Drew Sidora Said That ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Will Reveal More About Her Marriage

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Sidora explained that viewers will get a better look into her marriage during this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “Throughout the season, you’ll see us kind of working on issues that we may have put on the back burner,” Sidora explained to Us Weekly about her relationship. “And now being in this position, we’re forced to have these hard conversations and really deal with the issues in our marriage.”

Sidora continued, telling Us Weekly about her husband, “I mean, my husband, as you will meet Ralph Pittman, he is, you know, a character. He just says whatever he feels. And this marriage counselor, he really respects. And I think she’s really been helping both of us to see each other’s perspective. We are actively in counseling now.”

Drew Sidora Revealed That She and Her Husband Were ‘Briefly Separated’

While talking to Us Weekly, Sidora also revealed that she and her husband had been “briefly separated” right before the season began. “It was unexpected,” Sidora explained to Us Weekly. “My husband, before filming, he left for three days and I truly didn’t know where he was. My mom had a front seat to all of it. So, I’m involving her in that way.”

Sidora continued, explaining more about the circumstances surrounding the brief separation. “I had just gone through three surgeries. It was really hard for me,” Sidora told Us Weekly. “Having multiple surgeries, him being my caregiver, my mom living with us … It was a lot. And that’s what happened.”

Viewers can get a better glimpse into their marriage during this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premieres on December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.

